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Iran Temporarily Releases Nobel Laureate Narges Mohammadi on Bail
(MENAFN) Iranian authorities have released Nobel Peace Prize laureate and human rights activist Narges Mohammadi on bail due to serious health concerns, according to her foundation.
The foundation stated that Mohammadi, after spending 10 days hospitalized in Zanjan, was granted a suspension of her sentence on substantial bail. It confirmed that she was transported by ambulance and is now receiving treatment at Tehran Pars Hospital under the care of her own medical team.
“Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi, after 10 days of hospitalization in Zanjan, has been granted a sentence suspension on heavy bail. Her transfer via ambulance has been completed, and she is now at Tehran Pars Hospital to be treated by her own medical team,” the foundation said via social media platform X.
Her lawyer, Mostafa Nili, was also cited as confirming that she was discharged from the hospital in Zanjan on Sunday following the suspension of her sentence for medical reasons, and subsequently transferred to Tehran for continued treatment.
Mohammadi’s husband, Taghi Rahmani, who lives in Paris, also confirmed her transfer to Tehran Pars Hospital through a post on X.
Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist, was previously arrested in May 2015 on charges related to founding an illegal organization.
The foundation stated that Mohammadi, after spending 10 days hospitalized in Zanjan, was granted a suspension of her sentence on substantial bail. It confirmed that she was transported by ambulance and is now receiving treatment at Tehran Pars Hospital under the care of her own medical team.
“Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Narges Mohammadi, after 10 days of hospitalization in Zanjan, has been granted a sentence suspension on heavy bail. Her transfer via ambulance has been completed, and she is now at Tehran Pars Hospital to be treated by her own medical team,” the foundation said via social media platform X.
Her lawyer, Mostafa Nili, was also cited as confirming that she was discharged from the hospital in Zanjan on Sunday following the suspension of her sentence for medical reasons, and subsequently transferred to Tehran for continued treatment.
Mohammadi’s husband, Taghi Rahmani, who lives in Paris, also confirmed her transfer to Tehran Pars Hospital through a post on X.
Mohammadi, an Iranian human rights activist, was previously arrested in May 2015 on charges related to founding an illegal organization.
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