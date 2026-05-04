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Israeli Minister Celebrates Birthday with Image of Noose on Cake
(MENAFN) Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir marked his 50th birthday over the weekend with a private celebration that drew attention due to politically charged imagery used in the festivities, according to reports.
The event, held at a venue in southern Israel, reportedly included cakes featuring symbolic designs, including one with a noose. Guests at the gathering included senior figures from law enforcement and government circles.
According to reports, the imagery was linked to Ben Gvir’s support for legislation introducing capital punishment for Palestinians convicted of what Israeli authorities define as “terrorism.” His wife is reported to have presented one of the cakes during the celebration, which also included a written congratulatory message stating: “Mazel tov to Minister Ben Gvir, sometimes dreams come true.”
Another cake reportedly displayed imagery including the map of Israel, the minister’s portrait, firearms, and a golden noose.
The symbolic references relate to the “Death Penalty for Terrorists Law,” which was passed in the Knesset in March by a vote of 62 to 47. The law mandates execution for certain convictions in military courts, though critics argue it is applied in a discriminatory manner. The legislation specifies that sentences are to be carried out within 90 days and allows mitigation only under what it calls “special circumstances.” It also removes a standard right of appeal.
The law has drawn significant international criticism, with several governments expressing “deep concern” over its implications and urging Israel to reconsider its implementation. Legal experts cited in international reporting have argued that it “effectively singles out Palestinians for execution.”
UN experts have also warned that the legislation may conflict with international legal standards.
The guest list at the event reportedly included senior police and security officials, alongside cabinet-level figures. Attendance itself became a point of discussion in Israeli media, with concerns raised about the relationship between political leadership and law enforcement independence.
A social media post circulating alongside coverage of the event stated:
> Hamas celebrates killing Israelis.Ben Gvir celebrates killing Palestinians.Unless this stops, how will there ever be peace?
Ben Gvir has previously drawn criticism for strong and controversial statements regarding Palestinians, including a past remark in which he said “there is no such thing as ‘Palestinian people.’” He has also been the subject of international sanctions from multiple countries.
Separate commentary from officials and observers cited in reports has described the broader political environment surrounding the minister as increasingly polarized, particularly in relation to security policy and criminal justice legislation.
The event, held at a venue in southern Israel, reportedly included cakes featuring symbolic designs, including one with a noose. Guests at the gathering included senior figures from law enforcement and government circles.
According to reports, the imagery was linked to Ben Gvir’s support for legislation introducing capital punishment for Palestinians convicted of what Israeli authorities define as “terrorism.” His wife is reported to have presented one of the cakes during the celebration, which also included a written congratulatory message stating: “Mazel tov to Minister Ben Gvir, sometimes dreams come true.”
Another cake reportedly displayed imagery including the map of Israel, the minister’s portrait, firearms, and a golden noose.
The symbolic references relate to the “Death Penalty for Terrorists Law,” which was passed in the Knesset in March by a vote of 62 to 47. The law mandates execution for certain convictions in military courts, though critics argue it is applied in a discriminatory manner. The legislation specifies that sentences are to be carried out within 90 days and allows mitigation only under what it calls “special circumstances.” It also removes a standard right of appeal.
The law has drawn significant international criticism, with several governments expressing “deep concern” over its implications and urging Israel to reconsider its implementation. Legal experts cited in international reporting have argued that it “effectively singles out Palestinians for execution.”
UN experts have also warned that the legislation may conflict with international legal standards.
The guest list at the event reportedly included senior police and security officials, alongside cabinet-level figures. Attendance itself became a point of discussion in Israeli media, with concerns raised about the relationship between political leadership and law enforcement independence.
A social media post circulating alongside coverage of the event stated:
> Hamas celebrates killing Israelis.Ben Gvir celebrates killing Palestinians.Unless this stops, how will there ever be peace?
Ben Gvir has previously drawn criticism for strong and controversial statements regarding Palestinians, including a past remark in which he said “there is no such thing as ‘Palestinian people.’” He has also been the subject of international sanctions from multiple countries.
Separate commentary from officials and observers cited in reports has described the broader political environment surrounding the minister as increasingly polarized, particularly in relation to security policy and criminal justice legislation.
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