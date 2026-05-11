Centre Notifies VB G RAM G, To Replace MGNREAGA Nationwide From July 1

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Setting the ball rolling for the implementation of Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) -- VB G RAM G, the Centre on Monday notified the commencement of the rural employment guarantee scheme.

The law, replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), will come into effect across all rural areas from July 1, while the latter will stand repealed from the same date.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, briefing the press about the historic transition in India's rural development framework, said,“Starting July 1st, labourers in rural areas seeking employment will be provided with 125 days of work, rather than the previous 100 days.”

"In the interim period, work under MGNREGA will continue as usual", he added, highlighting how this will usher in a new era of integrated, future-ready and productivity-oriented rural transformation aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat.

He said that most states will have a period of six months to complete the necessary preparations, and if anyone fails to complete the requisite preparations by July 1st, the work will proceed directly under the 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047' scheme.

Giving an insight into fund allocation for the VB GRAM G, he said that the combined financial outlays from both the Central and state governments will exceed Rs 1,51,000 crore.

"Efforts are being made to ensure payment to labourers within three days, and labourers will also be eligible for compensation in cases of delayed payments,” the Union Minister said.

"If employment is not provided, an unemployment allowance will also be granted,” he informed.

According to the notification, the existing e-KYC verified MGNREGA job cards shall remain valid under VB G RAM G until the Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards are issued.

“Workers without Job Cards may continue to register at the Gram Panchayat level, and they must not be denied employment due to pending e-KYC,” said the notification.