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China's Prices Soar in April Amid Mideast Tensions
(MENAFN) Producer and consumer prices in China extended their upward trajectory in April, driven by the ripple effects of soaring global energy and raw material costs stemming from the ongoing Middle East conflict.
The National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) reported Monday that the producer price index climbed 2.8% year-on-year last month, with the inflationary pressure from global commodity markets proving more acute in April than in the preceding month.
The producer price index had only just broken a prolonged downward streak in March, posting a 0.5% gain — its first positive reading after a 41-month contraction that began in the fourth quarter of 2022. The depth of that decline was substantial: the index shed 3% across 2023, followed by a 2.2% drop in 2024 and a further 2.6% retreat in 2025, with monthly readings of -1.4% in January and -0.9% in February of this year underscoring how entrenched the trend had become.
On the consumer side, China's primary inflation gauge — the consumer price index — rose 1.2% in April compared to the same period a year earlier. The figure comes off a recent high of 1.3% recorded in February, a three-year peak, before moderating to 1% in March.
Chinese consumer prices had largely flatlined since 2023, with annual inflation registering a negligible 0.2% in both 2023 and 2024 before stalling entirely in 2025. The persistence of that stagnation prompted the Chinese government to revise its official annual inflation target downward — from 3% to 2% — last year.
The National Bureau of Statistics of China (NBS) reported Monday that the producer price index climbed 2.8% year-on-year last month, with the inflationary pressure from global commodity markets proving more acute in April than in the preceding month.
The producer price index had only just broken a prolonged downward streak in March, posting a 0.5% gain — its first positive reading after a 41-month contraction that began in the fourth quarter of 2022. The depth of that decline was substantial: the index shed 3% across 2023, followed by a 2.2% drop in 2024 and a further 2.6% retreat in 2025, with monthly readings of -1.4% in January and -0.9% in February of this year underscoring how entrenched the trend had become.
On the consumer side, China's primary inflation gauge — the consumer price index — rose 1.2% in April compared to the same period a year earlier. The figure comes off a recent high of 1.3% recorded in February, a three-year peak, before moderating to 1% in March.
Chinese consumer prices had largely flatlined since 2023, with annual inflation registering a negligible 0.2% in both 2023 and 2024 before stalling entirely in 2025. The persistence of that stagnation prompted the Chinese government to revise its official annual inflation target downward — from 3% to 2% — last year.
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