Turkish Airlines Plane Evacuated Due To Tyre Fire After Landing In Kathmandu
All 277 passengers and 11 crew on the Airbus A330 arriving from Istanbul were evacuated using the emergency exits following the fire, and nobody was injured, Gyanendra Bhul, a Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal spokesperson, told Reuters.Recommended For You Iran sends response to US proposal via Pakistan, state media says
"The fire broke out in the right rear tyre of the aircraft...the fire was doused and the plane was towed to the taxiway...it is grounded," Bhul said.
Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
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