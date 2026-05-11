Turkish Airlines Plane Evacuated Due To Tyre Fire After Landing In Kathmandu

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) A minor fire broke out on a tyre of a Turkish Airlines plane after it landed on Monday in Nepal's capital of Kathmandu, authorities said, forcing the closure of the airport for an hour.

All 277 passengers and 11 crew on the Airbus A330 arriving from Istanbul were evacuated using the emergency exits following the fire, and nobody was injured, Gyanendra Bhul, a Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal spokesperson, told Reuters.

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"The fire broke out in the right rear tyre of the aircraft...the fire was doused and the plane was towed to the taxiway...it is grounded," Bhul said.

Turkish Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.