Iran Sends Response To US Proposal Via Pakistan: State Media

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) [Editor's Note: Follow the Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with thenow in effect.]

Iran has sent its response to a US proposal to end the war in the region via Pakistan, Iranian state media reported on Sunday.

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"The Islamic Republic of Iran sent today through Pakistani mediators its response to the latest text proposed by the United States to end the war," the official IRNA news agency said, without offering details.

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Earlier, the United States submitted a proposal to end the Iran war. Axios reported the one-page memorandum included, among other provisions, Iran committing to a moratorium on nuclear enrichment, the US agreeing to lift its sanctions and release billions of dollars in frozen Iranian funds, and both sides lifting restrictions around transit through the Strait of Hormuz.

In its current form, the memorandum would declare the start of a 30-day period of negotiations on a detailed agreement to open the strait, limit Iran's nuclear programme and lift US sanctions, Axios earlier reported.

Iran's restrictions on shipping through the strait and the US naval blockade of Iran would be gradually lifted during that 30-day period, Axios said, citing one US official who added that if the negotiations collapsed, US forces would be able to restore the blockade or resume military action.

Earlier, Trump announced a pause to "Project Freedom", a mission he announced last Sunday to guide ships through the blocked strait. The mission had failed to bring about any significant resumption of traffic through the waterway, while provoking a new wave of Iranian strikes on ships in the strait and on targets in neighbouring countries.

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