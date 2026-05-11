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Global Village to Extend Milestone Season 30 to 31 May, Welcoming Guests to Celebrate Eid Al Adha Together
(MENAFN- currentglobal) Dubai, UAE, 10 May 2026 – Global Village, the region’s premier multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, dining and entertainment, has extended its milestone Season 30 until Sunday, 31 May 2026, bringing the season to a vibrant close coinciding with Eid Al Adha celebrations at one of Dubai’s most beloved destinations.
Over three decades, Global Village has grown from a seasonal attraction into one of Dubai’s most recognisable and popular family destinations. Since announcing its reopening on 20 April, Global Village welcomed guests back with warmth and renewed energy. The strong public response highlighted the destination’s deep-rooted place within Dubai’s social fabric, as families, residents and visitors returned to celebrate shared moments of joy and experience the beauty and cultural richness that Global Village brings to the city each season.
Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “Season 30 marks a significant milestone for Global Village, reflecting three decades of growth, evolution and shared success. It has shown the strength of the destination, the dedication of our teams and partners and the continued trust of our guests.
Concluding the season during Eid Al Adha, a time that brings communities together, allows us to celebrate alongside the families, residents and visitors who have made this chapter so memorable. As we look ahead to Season 31, our focus remains on building on this momentum, continuing to evolve the guest experience, strengthen our offering and reinforce Global Village’s position as one of the region’s most distinctive destinations for culture, entertainment, dining and retail,” he added.
In the final days leading up to 31 May, guests can enjoy end-of-season shopping offers, discover flavours from more than 250 dining options from around the world and watch live performances at the Main Stage and Kids’ Theatre.
Guests can also make the most of the Carnaval® offer, with unlimited access to all rides for AED 99, while the Family Offer gives guests four entry tickets for the price of one at AED 30 and any additional entry ticket for AED 7.5 each. Together, these offers make the Eid break an ideal time for families and groups of loved ones to visit before Season 30 comes to a close.
Adding to the excitement, Global Village has extended its operating hours on Fridays and Saturdays, staying open from 5:00PM to 1:00AM, while operating from 5:00PM to midnight from Sunday to Thursday.
Throughout Season 30, Global Village brought together more than 90 cultures, 3,500 retail outlets and over 250 dining options from around the world. Guests enjoyed a rich programme of live entertainment, with 450 performers presenting more than 40,500 shows, alongside more than 200 rides, games and attractions at Carnaval.
As Season 30 draws to a close on 31 May, Global Village looks ahead to Season 31 with a continued commitment to elevating the guest experience, introducing new concepts and creating moments that celebrate culture, community and entertainment on a global scale.
Over three decades, Global Village has grown from a seasonal attraction into one of Dubai’s most recognisable and popular family destinations. Since announcing its reopening on 20 April, Global Village welcomed guests back with warmth and renewed energy. The strong public response highlighted the destination’s deep-rooted place within Dubai’s social fabric, as families, residents and visitors returned to celebrate shared moments of joy and experience the beauty and cultural richness that Global Village brings to the city each season.
Fernando Eiroa, Chief Executive Officer, Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “Season 30 marks a significant milestone for Global Village, reflecting three decades of growth, evolution and shared success. It has shown the strength of the destination, the dedication of our teams and partners and the continued trust of our guests.
Concluding the season during Eid Al Adha, a time that brings communities together, allows us to celebrate alongside the families, residents and visitors who have made this chapter so memorable. As we look ahead to Season 31, our focus remains on building on this momentum, continuing to evolve the guest experience, strengthen our offering and reinforce Global Village’s position as one of the region’s most distinctive destinations for culture, entertainment, dining and retail,” he added.
In the final days leading up to 31 May, guests can enjoy end-of-season shopping offers, discover flavours from more than 250 dining options from around the world and watch live performances at the Main Stage and Kids’ Theatre.
Guests can also make the most of the Carnaval® offer, with unlimited access to all rides for AED 99, while the Family Offer gives guests four entry tickets for the price of one at AED 30 and any additional entry ticket for AED 7.5 each. Together, these offers make the Eid break an ideal time for families and groups of loved ones to visit before Season 30 comes to a close.
Adding to the excitement, Global Village has extended its operating hours on Fridays and Saturdays, staying open from 5:00PM to 1:00AM, while operating from 5:00PM to midnight from Sunday to Thursday.
Throughout Season 30, Global Village brought together more than 90 cultures, 3,500 retail outlets and over 250 dining options from around the world. Guests enjoyed a rich programme of live entertainment, with 450 performers presenting more than 40,500 shows, alongside more than 200 rides, games and attractions at Carnaval.
As Season 30 draws to a close on 31 May, Global Village looks ahead to Season 31 with a continued commitment to elevating the guest experience, introducing new concepts and creating moments that celebrate culture, community and entertainment on a global scale.
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