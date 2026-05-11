42 Tons Of Recyclable Cardboard Collected In Ma'an Since Oct. 2025-Official

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Ma'an, May 10 (Petra) - Head of the Joint Services Council for Shobak District, Hanin Abu Darwish, announced the collection of approximately 42 tons of recyclable cardboard in southern Ma'an governorate since October 2025 as part of a funded environmental project.

In a statement Sunday, Abu Darwish noted the initiative was part of the "Mitigating Climate Change through Solid Waste Management in Southern Jordan" project, which serves as a "model" for cooperation between local and international institutions in addressing environmental challenges.

Abu Darwish said the project aims to develop the waste management system and improve "efficiency" of source-based collection and sorting operations.

She added that the project focuses on promoting recycling and green economy concepts, which would reduce environmental impact and improve quality of services provided to citizens.

"The next phase will include expanding awareness campaigns targeting merchants, engaging schools and the local community, and increasing the number of cardboard collection points in the southern regions," she pointed out.

On its role, she stated the council is tasked to implementing and overseeing the project on the ground, developing mechanisms for collecting and sorting recyclable waste at designated green points.

She added that the council will also provide municipalities with specialized bins, and conduct awareness campaigns to promote a culture of source-based sorting and treat waste as an economic resource.

She noted municipalities of Ma'an governorate contributed to supporting management of the green points and facilitating cardboard collection operations.

Implemented with funding from the Canadian government, the project came in cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme and the Ministry of Local Administration.

The activity was part of national efforts to promote sustainable waste management and expand circular economy programs in southern Jordan.

//Petra// AG