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Iran Rejects Military Solution, Vows Not to Yield to Pressure
(MENAFN) Iran has reaffirmed that it rejects any military approach to resolving tensions involving the country and will not submit to threats or external pressure, according to reports citing Iranian media.
Speaking at the BRICS 2026 foreign ministers meeting in India, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran had, within less than a year, faced what he described as “brutal and illegal aggression” from the US and Israel, according to news agency.
He said the situation highlighted Iran’s resilience, stating that “It should now be clear to everyone that Iran is invincible, and whenever it is subjected to pressure, it emerges stronger and more united than before,” according to reports.
Araghchi added that Iran remains prepared to “fight with full force” in defense of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, while still maintaining its commitment to diplomatic engagement.
“As I have repeatedly emphasized, there is no military solution to any issue related to Iran,” he said.
Speaking at the BRICS 2026 foreign ministers meeting in India, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran had, within less than a year, faced what he described as “brutal and illegal aggression” from the US and Israel, according to news agency.
He said the situation highlighted Iran’s resilience, stating that “It should now be clear to everyone that Iran is invincible, and whenever it is subjected to pressure, it emerges stronger and more united than before,” according to reports.
Araghchi added that Iran remains prepared to “fight with full force” in defense of its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence, while still maintaining its commitment to diplomatic engagement.
“As I have repeatedly emphasized, there is no military solution to any issue related to Iran,” he said.
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