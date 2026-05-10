Minister Of State At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Meets German Chancellor's Political And Security Advisor
Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi met on Sunday with Political and Security Advisor to the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany HE Dr. Gunter Sautter, who is currently visiting the country.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance and develop them. They also discussed regional developments, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, as well as efforts aimed at de-escalation to strengthen security and stability in the region.
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