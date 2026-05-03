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Jordan’s ‘Urdunna Jannah’ Tourism Program Attracts Thousands in First Month
(MENAFN) Jordan’s government-supported domestic tourism initiative, “Urdunna Jannah,” has drawn around 51,000 participants during its first month of operation, reflecting strong public engagement with the program, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Ministry officials reported that participation included more than 1,400 buses operating across different destinations, alongside over 1,400 tour guides and participation from more than 100 travel agencies. The program also involved dozens of restaurants, hotels, and camps, as well as hundreds of travelers who opted to use private vehicles.
Authorities noted that travel demand increased significantly during the International Workers’ Day holiday period, with tens of thousands of participants joining organized trips over a single weekend through hundreds of buses.
High visitation levels were also recorded in Petra, where thousands of visitors arrived through organized tours, reflecting continued strong interest in one of Jordan’s most prominent tourist sites.
Regional tourism patterns showed increased demand for destinations in northern Jordan as well as the well-known “Golden Triangle” route connecting Petra, Wadi Rum, and Aqaba. Newer destinations introduced under the program, including Iraq Al Amir, Umm ar-Rasas, and Rihab, also attracted notable visitor interest.
Officials described the program as a nationwide effort designed to boost domestic tourism activity, support local businesses, and stimulate economic development across various sectors. It covers more than 60 destinations across the country and integrates transportation providers, hospitality businesses, and local community tourism initiatives.
The initiative aims to encourage wider participation in domestic travel while distributing tourism benefits more broadly across different regions of the Kingdom.
Ministry officials reported that participation included more than 1,400 buses operating across different destinations, alongside over 1,400 tour guides and participation from more than 100 travel agencies. The program also involved dozens of restaurants, hotels, and camps, as well as hundreds of travelers who opted to use private vehicles.
Authorities noted that travel demand increased significantly during the International Workers’ Day holiday period, with tens of thousands of participants joining organized trips over a single weekend through hundreds of buses.
High visitation levels were also recorded in Petra, where thousands of visitors arrived through organized tours, reflecting continued strong interest in one of Jordan’s most prominent tourist sites.
Regional tourism patterns showed increased demand for destinations in northern Jordan as well as the well-known “Golden Triangle” route connecting Petra, Wadi Rum, and Aqaba. Newer destinations introduced under the program, including Iraq Al Amir, Umm ar-Rasas, and Rihab, also attracted notable visitor interest.
Officials described the program as a nationwide effort designed to boost domestic tourism activity, support local businesses, and stimulate economic development across various sectors. It covers more than 60 destinations across the country and integrates transportation providers, hospitality businesses, and local community tourism initiatives.
The initiative aims to encourage wider participation in domestic travel while distributing tourism benefits more broadly across different regions of the Kingdom.
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