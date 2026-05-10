PM Modi Urges Indians To Cut Edible Oil Use, Save Foreign Currency

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports and said every household should cut down on edible oil consumption and move towards natural farming to help save foreign currency and protect the environment. Addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, the Prime Minister said that reducing edible oil consumption would not only improve public health but also strengthen the country's economy.

"The same is true for edible oil. We have to spend foreign currency on its import. If every household reduces the use of edible oil, it is a huge contribution to patriotism. This will improve the health of the national treasury and the health of every family member," PM Modi said.

Reduce Fertiliser Imports, Embrace Natural Farming

Highlighting the burden of fertiliser imports, the Prime Minister said India spends a significant amount of foreign exchange on importing chemical fertilisers and urged farmers to reduce their usage. "Another sector that consumes foreign currency is our agriculture. We import chemical fertilisers in large quantities from abroad. We should reduce our consumption of chemical fertilisers by half and move towards natural farming. This way, we can save foreign currency and our farms and Mother Earth," he added.

Patriotism Redefined as Economic Self-Defence

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi redefined the modern meaning of patriotism and called on every Indian citizen to join a collective movement for economic resilience. Speaking against a backdrop of global supply chain disruptions and rising costs fueled by international conflicts, the Prime Minister framed the current crisis not just as a government challenge, but as a test of national character.

"Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border," the Prime Minister remarked. "In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives."

A Call to Reduce Fuel Consumption

The Prime Minister's speech served as a tactical manual for "economic self-defence," urging citizens to change their consumption habits to protect the nation's financial health. To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)

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