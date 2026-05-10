TMC MP Congratulates New BJP CM Suvendu Adhikari, Hopes For Good Work

Trinamool Congress MP Abu Taher Khan on Sunday congratulated BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on becoming West Bengal Chief Minister, hoping that the new leadership will work for the development of the state. Speaking to ANI in Murshidabad, Khan said, "Many congratulations to Suvendu Adhikari for becoming the new CM. We hope he does good work for Bengal."

He also backed the remarks of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on opposition unity against the BJP. "What Mamata Banerjee has said is absolutely correct, all opposition parties need to come together to fight the BJP," he added.

The statement comes amid ongoing political developments in West Bengal and renewed discussions over opposition unity ahead of upcoming elections.

Suvendu Adhikari Takes Oath as New CM

Earlier on Saturday, CM Suvendu Adhikari took oath as the state's first BJP Chief Minister, marking an end to 15 years of TMC rule.

Five BJP leaders, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul, Ashok Kirtania, Kshudiram Tudu and Nisith Pramanik, also took oath as ministers in the West Bengal cabinet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan attended the swearing-in ceremony.

Various Chief Ministers, including Manik Saha (Tripura), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Rekha Gupta (Delhi), Pushkar Dhami (Uttarakhand), and several other leaders were also present.

Adhikari was sworn in as the 9th Chief Minister of West Bengal by Governor RN Ravi at a grand ceremony in Kolkata attended by Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and several senior BJP leaders.

BJP Secures Historic Victory in 2026 Polls

The BJP secured a historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, winning 207 seats and ending the Trinamool Congress's 15-year rule in the state. The TMC secured 80 seats in the elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)