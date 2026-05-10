Gelatin Sticks Near PM's Venue: BJP Slams Cong For Security Lapse

BJP Slams Congress Over 'Grave Failure'

Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Sunday criticised the Congress party after two gelatin sticks were found in Bengaluru near the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to visit, saying that it is not only a security lapse but also a failure of the Congress. Taking it to X, Vijayendra wrote, "Under the Congress government's rule, law and order and security in the state have completely collapsed. Moreover, the detection of gelatin sticks right on the route designated for the visit of the country's Prime Minister in the capital Bengaluru is not just a serious security lapse, but an inexcusable and grave failure of the state @INCKarnataka government, which bears responsibility for law and order!"

Demand for Thorough Investigation

Further, he demanded that the State government conduct a thorough investigation to identify and punish the miscreants, while also taking strict action against the negligent officials. "There should be no room for even the slightest lapse in the matter of ensuring maximum security for the country's esteemed Prime Minister. I demand that the state government treat this sensitive and serious issue with the gravity it deserves, conduct a thorough investigation immediately, identify and punish the miscreants behind the act, and not only that, but also take strict action against the officials who were negligent," he said.

Security Alert in Bengaluru

Earlier in the day, a security alert was triggered in Bengaluru after two gelatin sticks were found nearly three kilometres away from the venue where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to address an event, police said. According to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Central Range Bengaluru, the gelatin sticks were found near a footpath in the city during the security checks before the arrival of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, PM Modi visited Karnataka to participate in the 45th anniversary celebrations of The Art of Living in Bengaluru and later travelled to Hyderabad to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth around Rs 9,400 crore. (ANI)

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