South Africa Vehicle Exports Reach All Time High in 2025
(MENAFN) South Africa's automotive sector has hit an all-time export milestone, with shipments surging to record levels in 2025 despite mounting global trade pressures, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa (NAAMSA) announced Tuesday.
NAAMSA data shows the country's vehicle exports climbed nearly 6% year-on-year, with South African-made cars and trucks reaching 109 markets worldwide — a breadth of reach that underscores the sector's growing global footprint.
"In 2025, vehicle exports increased to a record 414,268 units, up 5.9% compared to the 391,128 units exported in 2024," the report stated.
The record came in spite of significant headwinds from American trade tariffs, which sharply curtailed shipments to the United States — dropping from 25,554 units in 2024 to just 6,530 units last year. That steep decline was more than compensated for by a powerful surge in European demand, with exports to the continent climbing from 295,762 to 332,695 units over the same period. The European Union and UK alone accounted for more than 80% of total South African vehicle exports.
"Despite heightened protectionism across several of South Africa's key export markets, domestic vehicle exports continued to show resilience," the association stated.
Momentum held through the final stretch of the year as well, with fourth-quarter exports rising 1.7% compared to the same period in 2024, bolstered by stronger shipments across most major regions. Asia was a notable exception, where deliveries — particularly to Japan — pulled back.
South Africa's export strength is anchored by a robust domestic manufacturing base. Global automotive giants including BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Toyota, Ford, Volkswagen, Nissan, and Isuzu all operate production facilities within the country. The sector also hosts homegrown specialists: Birkin Cars crafts lightweight vehicles, Bailey Cars focuses on sports cars, and EVerione has entered the electric vehicle space.
Beyond exports, the industry carries substantial weight in the national economy, supporting over 115,000 direct manufacturing jobs and more than 500,000 positions across the broader value chain, while contributing approximately 5.3% of South Africa's GDP, according to media.
With that foundation in place, Pretoria is pushing for more. In January, the government unveiled plans for a comprehensive package aimed at accelerating local vehicle production. Officials have set an ambitious target to double automotive employment by 2035 and raise South Africa's share of global vehicle output to 1%, with up to 60% of components sourced domestically.
