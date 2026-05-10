616 Firs, 646 Arrested Under 'Nasha Mukt J&K Abhiyaan', Drug Peddler's House Demolished In Sopore

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 11 (IANS) During the ongoing 100-day long 'Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan', 616 FIRs were registered and 646 people were arrested as authorities demolished a structure belonging to a drug peddler in Sopore.

Officials said on Sunday that during the ongoing anti-drug campaign 614 FIRs were registered, 646 people were arrested as authorities demolished a structure belonging to a drug peddler in Sopore town.

An official statement said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has reported significant progress under the ongoing 100-day "Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyan", highlighting a coordinated whole-of-government effort to curb drug abuse, strengthen rehabilitation systems, and intensify action against narcotics networks across the Union Territory.

As part of the campaign, authorities conducted an extensive public outreach programme with 2,16,123 awareness events organised across Jammu and Kashmir, involving participation of more than one crore people.

The awareness drive included mega padyatras, school and college programmes, village-level campaigns, youth engagement activities, seminars, rallies, sports and cultural events, and community interactions aimed at sensitising the public about the harmful effects of drug abuse.

Mental health and counselling support mechanisms were also strengthened during the campaign.

Under the Tele-MANAS counselling initiative, 2,786 calls were received, reflecting increasing public trust in institutional mental health and addiction support services.

The Health Department's Addiction Treatment Facilities treated 44,602 patients during the campaign period, including 44,263 OPD patients and 339 IPD admissions.

Officials said that 148 patients were successfully cured and discharged after treatment.

Meanwhile, Social Welfare Department-operated DDAC Rehabilitation Centres received 441 patients, while 742 individuals underwent counselling sessions.

Additionally, 18 patients fully recovered and rehabilitation support continues for active beneficiaries.

Police-run DDAC counselling and rehabilitation centres also reported encouraging outcomes, with 451 patients registered, 786 counselled and 138 individuals successfully recovering from addiction.

On the enforcement front, Jammu and Kashmir Police intensified anti-narcotics operations under the NDPS Act.

During the campaign, 614 FIRs were registered, 646 persons arrested and 435 drug peddlers apprehended, while 160 drug hotspots were identified across the Union Territory.

Authorities also initiated strict deterrent measures against narcotics networks.

As many as 37 houses linked to drug peddlers were sealed or demolished, while immovable properties worth nearly Rs 25.97 crore were seized or attached.

Additional properties valued at Rs 3.70 crore were demolished and movable assets worth Rs 1.67 crore seized.

The union Territory administration also acted against misuse of transport and pharmaceutical channels linked to narcotics activities.

During the campaign, 252 driving licences and 111 vehicle registrations were cancelled.

Additionally, 104 drug store licences were suspended and two cancelled.

Security and enforcement agencies seized substantial quantities of narcotic substances, including 3.8 kg heroin, 32.92 kg charas and 222.31 kg ganja.

Authorities also destroyed 21 marlas of illegal poppy cultivation during the drive.

To strengthen surveillance and preventive vigilance, 3,067 chemist shops were inspected, 2,815 CCTV cameras installed at vulnerable locations, and 977 schools and hospitals checked across Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration said intelligence-based operations are also underway, with 107 suspects examined, 2,807 peddlers identified and 11 PIT-NDPS detentions carried out under preventive detention laws.

A police statement said on Sunday that in continuation of the ongoing anti-drug enforcement drive under the 100-Day "Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan", Sopore Police have taken action against illegal cultivation of narcotic crops in the jurisdiction of Police Post Fruit Mandi in Sopore.

On receipt of credible information regarding illegal cultivation of opium poppy at Reban village, Sopore police Station registered an FIR under Section 8/18-C of the NDPS Act and the investigation was taken up.

During the course of investigation, a joint team comprising officials from Police, Excise, Agriculture, and Revenue Departments conducted an anti-poppy cultivation drive at the said location.

During the drive, the illegally cultivated poppy crop was identified and destroyed on the spot after completing all legal formalities.

Samples were also collected and seized for further analysis.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain all aspects of the case.

The Sopore Police reiterated that illegal cultivation of narcotic crops is a serious offence under the NDPS Act and strict legal action will be taken against those found involved.

Sopore Police reaffirmed their commitment to strict enforcement under the "Nasha Mukt Jammu and Kashmir Abhiyaan" to eliminate the drug menace at its roots and ensure a safer, healthier and drug-free society.

Authorities on Sunday demolished the property of an alleged drug peddler in Baramulla's Janbazpora as part of an ongoing anti-narcotics crackdown.

Officials said the action was taken after completing all legal procedures.

During the operation at Janbazpora in Baramulla, an allegedly illegally constructed single-storey structure comprising two rooms along with a kiryana shop belonging to an alleged drug peddler Reyaz Ahmad Khan, the son of Ghulam Nabi Khan and a resident of Janbazpora, was demolished in accordance with law.

The action reflects the firm commitment of Baramulla Police to eradicate the menace of drugs and take strict action against individuals involved in narcotics-related activities and illegal encroachments.