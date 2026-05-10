Mother's Day: Salman Khan Shares Throwback Photos With Salma And Helen

Salman Khan's Mother's Day Tribute

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan shared throwback photos of his mother Salma Khan, Helen on the occassion of Mother's Day. Taking to his Instagram handle, Salman Khan shared a series of throwback photos which highlight his love for his mother. The series of images features the candid moments of Salman Khan with his mother Salma Khan, and Helen. In one of the pictures, the actor was seen wearing a pink-and-white checkered shirt, while Helen smiles for the snap, suggesting a close family bond between the two. The actor also shared a throwback photo in which he was seen resting on the lap of a woman.

Chiranjeevi Honours His Mother

Earlier, Megastar Chiranjeevi honoured his mother with a heartwarming message on the occassion of Mother's Day today. Taking to his Instagram, Chiranjeevi shared throwback photos with his mother and described her as "first teacher and a source of courage" in her life. Along with her mother, the megastar also shared the throwback snaps of his family along with a heartwarming message. While sharing the photos, he wrote, "Mother, our first teacher, our first source of courage, even the visible form of God comes only after the mother who gave birth to and raised us! The sacrifice behind our successes. The silent blessing that stands beside us in every step of life belongs to a mother. Heartfelt Mother's Day wishes to every mother who loves us more than we love ourselves. Happy Mother's Day."

On The Work Front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in the movie 'Maatrubhumi.' (ANI)

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