Jordan Condemns Targeting Of Commercial Ship In Qatari Waters

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordan condemned Sunday the attack on a commercial cargo ship in Qatar's territorial waters by a drone, considering it a flagrant violation of international law and the principle of freedom of navigation.

In a statement, Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Jordan's rejection and condemnation of this attack, its absolute solidarity with the fraternal State of Qatar, and its full support for all steps Qatar may take to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

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The ministry stressed the need to respect international law, state sovereignty and freedom of navigation in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.