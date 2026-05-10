Jordan Condemns Targeting Of Commercial Ship In Qatari Waters
Amman: Jordan condemned Sunday the attack on a commercial cargo ship in Qatar's territorial waters by a drone, considering it a flagrant violation of international law and the principle of freedom of navigation.
In a statement, Jordan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed Jordan's rejection and condemnation of this attack, its absolute solidarity with the fraternal State of Qatar, and its full support for all steps Qatar may take to protect its sovereignty, security, and the safety of its citizens and residents.Read Also
-
Macron says France 'never envisaged' sending warships into Strait of Hormuz
Egypt condemns targeting of commercial cargo ship in Qatari territorial waters
Indian PM urges reduced fuel use amid Middle East war disruption
The ministry stressed the need to respect international law, state sovereignty and freedom of navigation in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment