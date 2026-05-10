Ukraine, Norway Agree On Joint Production Of 155 Mm Artillery Shells Zelensky
“Our warriors on the frontline, in virtually all combat brigades, are talking about long-range artillery calibre – long-range artillery shells. Kill zones are expanding, and the use of drones of all types remains a priority. But the warriors themselves say: artillery is needed. Specifically long-range artillery,” the President said.
Zelensky added that Ukraine now has a“new and very strong agreement with Norway: we will begin joint production of long-range 155 mm shells – exactly the kind of ammunition we need.”
He thanked Norway for the step, calling it essential support.Read also: Zelensky thanks Norway for its support of PURL program
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said Norway's total support under the PURL program exceeds $1.2 billion, making it the largest contribution among participating countries.
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