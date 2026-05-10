Ukraine, Norway Agree On Joint Production Of 155 Mm Artillery Shells Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this in his evening address.

“Our warriors on the frontline, in virtually all combat brigades, are talking about long-range artillery calibre – long-range artillery shells. Kill zones are expanding, and the use of drones of all types remains a priority. But the warriors themselves say: artillery is needed. Specifically long-range artillery,” the President said.

Zelensky added that Ukraine now has a“new and very strong agreement with Norway: we will begin joint production of long-range 155 mm shells – exactly the kind of ammunition we need.”

He thanked Norway for the step, calling it essential support.

Zelensky thanksfor its support of PURL program

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky said Norway's total support under the PURL program exceeds $1.2 billion, making it the largest contribution among participating countries.