LSG Out Of IPL 2026 Playoffs Race: What Led To Rishabh Pant-Led Side's Early Exit?

Lucknow Super Giants became the first team eliminated from the IPL 2026 playoffs after their eighth loss to CSK. Their early exit was caused by Rishabh Pant's poor form, frequent batting changes, weak bowling, and costly fielding lapses.

The Lucknow Super Giants' hopes of qualifying for the IPL 2026 playoffs have been dashed following their five-wicket defeat to the Chennai Super Kings at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 10.

LSG suffered their 8th defeat of the season in 11 outings, which made it impossible for them to finish in the top 4. With only 6 points and a maximum possible total of 12 points from their remaining three league matches, the Rishabh Pant-led side can no longer make it to the playoffs, thus becoming the first team to be eliminated from the tournament.

On that note, let's take a look at key reasons why the Lucknow Super Giants suffered an early exit from the tournament.

One of the key reasons that could be attributed to the Lucknow Super Giants' early exit from the IPL 2026 is the batting underperformance of Rishabh Pant. Apart from scrutiny around his captaincy, Pant has come under the spotlight for his inconsistency in leading the team's batting from the front despite being the team's most expensive acquisition at 27 crore.

Pant has aggregated 251 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 27.88 and a strike rate of 138.67 in 11 matches. The LSG captain has registered seven scores below 20 in the ongoing IPL so far, highlighting his inability to consistently provide the big innings needed to anchor the team's chase or set up competitive totals.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Rishabh Pant hails Urvil Patel's 'unbelievable' record knock

The LSG management has apparently experimented with their batting lineup throughout the season, which has prevented the players from settling into their roles. Skipper Rishabh Pant started the season as an opener alongside Mitchell Marsh to provide explosive starts at the spot, but the gamble didn't work, and then he moved to the no.3 and no.4 slots.

Then, the return of Josh Inglis into the playing XI after missing the first half of the season due to marriage saw another significant shift in the top order, as he was immediately slotted into the opening position and Aiden Markram was pushed to the middle-order, disrupting the balance of a lineup that was already struggling for identity.

Moreover, the inconsistent performance of Nicholas Pooran has added to the team's woes, as the lack of a stable platform often forced him to take high-risk shots earlier than intended. The lack of clarity over the role in the batting line-up could have contributed significantly to LSG's poor show this season.

Another key reason behind the LSG's struggle in IPL 2026 was their bowling unit, which lacked the necessary bite during the crucial death overs. Their bowlers failed to defend the competitive totals, including 228/5 vs the Mumbai Indians and the 203/8 vs the Chennai Super Kings, underscoring a recurring inability to apply pressure in the final overs.

Despite having experienced pacers like Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan, who combine to pick only 15 wickets in 11 matches, the lack of a penetrative edge has been glaring. Prince Yadav, who is LSG's current wicket-taker of the season, has often shouldered the responsibility of taking breakthroughs single-handedly, but a lack of support from the other end has frequently rendered his efforts insufficient.

Apart from Prince, none of the LSG bowlers have managed to take 10 or more wickets in 11 matches so far, highlighting the severe lack of a collective effort from the bowling department. Though Mohsin Khan picked 10 wickets, including a five-wicket haul, he missed a significant chunk of the season.

Also Read: IPL: Gaikwad on CSK's 'nervy' 200+ chase to claim victory over LSG

The Lucknow Super Giants have endured a tough run in the field as well, with dropped catches and sluggish fielding often proving to be the difference in close encounters. In 11 matches, LSG have dropped a total of 14 catches, including three massive let-offs in a decisive clash against CSK alone.

Digvesh Rathi dropped two catches, one each of Urvil Patel and Prashant Veer, and Nicholas Pooran dropped a catch of Veer, and although the match went into the final over, three mistakes eventually proved costly as the Chennai Super Kings chased down a 204-run target with four balls to spare.

As captain Rishabh Pant admitted in the post-match presentation, the 'fielding standards have to be there' in T20s, but these costly 'howlers' by Rathi and Pooran ultimately ensured that LSG became the first team officially eliminated from the 2026 playoff race.