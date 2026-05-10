Dubai's Hotel Residences Market Gains Momentum As Tourism Surge Reshapes Property Demand

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Dubai's hotel and hotel‐branded residences segment is emerging as one of the most resilient pockets of the emirate's property market, supported by record tourism flows, limited prime supply and sustained international investor demand, according to official data and independent market research.

Dubai welcomed 19.6 million international overnight visitors in 2025, up about 5 per cent year on year, reinforcing the emirate's position as one of the world's most visited cities, data from the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) shows. That growth has fed directly into demand for serviced and hotel‐linked homes, particularly in core districts such as Downtown Dubai, Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina.

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DET figures show Dubai now has around 154,000 hotel and hotel‐apartment rooms, with hotel apartments accounting for roughly 17 per cent of total supply, a category that overlaps closely with hotel residences and serviced living formats. Average daily rates across hotels and hotel apartments rose to about $154 in 2024, underlining the pricing power created by robust occupancy levels and year‐round visitation.

Parallel to that, independent property research points to rapid expansion in hotel‐branded homes. Dubai closed 2025 with more than 51,000 branded residence units across 166 projects, making it the world's largest branded residences market by both volume and value, according to industry studies tracking hospitality‐managed developments. Critically for the hotel sector, hospitality‐operated developments account for around 38 per cent of all branded schemes, reflecting strong demand for five‐star services, rental management and lifestyle integration.

Pricing data highlights the premium attached to these assets. Average prices for branded and hotel‐linked residences in Dubai reached about Dh3,800 per square foot in 2025, with transaction values rising sharply even as sales volumes grew at a slower pace, signalling a shift toward larger, higher‐value units, research indicates.

With the market continuing to expand, Dubai's Grovy Developers has partnered with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, one of the world's largest hotel franchising companies, to launch Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands, in partnership with USquare as development partner.

Scheduled for handover in Q3 2027, the property will feature a boutique collection of fully furnished residences and penthouses. Ramada Residences by Wyndham at Dubai Islands comprises one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments, and four-bedroom penthouses. The project is among a select number of residences approved for short-term leasing on Dubai Islands.

Dubai Islands is one of the most promising areas of the emirate's property market. The area saw a 23% increase in price per sq. in 2025, with the median price range being Dh2.7 million. A total of 5175 transactions were done in Dubai Islands in 2025.

Abhishek Jalan, CEO of Grovy Developers, said:“Branded residences are reshaping real estate investment in Dubai. This partnership is strategically significant for Grovy, as we will leverage the world-class recognition of Wyndham to enhance the overall value of our projects.”

Dimitris Manikis, President EMEA, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said:“This project reflects our continued confidence in Dubai's long-term fundamentals and the ongoing demand for high-quality branded residential offerings, even against a challenging environment. Through Ramada Residences Dubai Islands, Wyndham is actively opening up the branded residences category to a broader audience through a more accessible offering.”

Ubaid Ur Rehman Shaikh and Muhammad Umeed, Co-Founders of USquare Luxe Properties, said:“As landowners and development partners, our strategic goal is to work closely with brands which share our vision, and we are proud to be in partnership with Grovy Developers and Wyndham in this journey.”

Market analysts say several structural factors are supporting the sector: Dubai's safe‐haven appeal, long‐term residency reforms, the city's expanding aviation network, and the growing preference among high‐net‐worth buyers for homes that combine private ownership with hotel‐grade services.

With several thousand additional hotel rooms and serviced units in the pipeline by the end of 2025, researchers expect competition to intensify, but remain broadly positive on the medium‐term outlook as tourism, mobility and lifestyle‐led real estate converge in Dubai's urban core.