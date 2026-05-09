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Weekend Adventure At Souq Waqif

Weekend Adventure At Souq Waqif


2026-05-09 10:56:56
(MENAFN- Gulf Times)

Souq Waqif continues to attract weekend crowds, offering families carousel rides and pony attractions against the backdrop of Doha's iconic Fanar mosque.

Birds circled above the bustling marketplace as residents and tourists explored the historic destination, highlighting the lively atmosphere that has made the souq one of the capital's most popular gathering spots.

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Gulf Times

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