MIHAS 2026 Showcases Jordan-Malaysia Strengths, Driving $1.13B Halal Trade

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) has been established in 2004 and since then the fair became the world's largest and most "influential" Halal trade exhibition, serving as a global platform for businesses, policymakers and industry leaders who are engaged in Halal economy.

This year the 22nd edition of MIHAS will take place from 23-26 September at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC) in Kuala Lumpur.

Held under the theme "Shaping Trust, Driving Resilience", MIHAS 2026 responds to rising demand for trusted, transparent and efficient trade ecosystems amid ongoing global supply chain shifts, market fragmentation and cost pressures.

The event is designed to connect international businesses and verified Halal products and services suppliers through "high-value" business engagements and "cross-border" trade opportunities, noted Malaysian Trade Commissioner Yazrin Syakhairi Mahlan.

"Positioned at the heart of Southeast Asia and recognised globally for its robust Halal ecosystem and certification standards, Malaysia continues to serve as a strategic gateway for international Halal trade and market access across the ASEAN region," Mahlan.

Malaysian Trade Commissioner noted that Jordanian Halal exports focused on "high-quality" food products, specialty and cosmetic items, driven by Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO) certification to meet global, particularly Gulf and UK market standards.

Mahlan added that key exports include confectionery (kunafa, baklava), olive oil, spices, herbs and Halal-certified Dead Sea skincare creams and sprays.

He said "International buyers and sellers, including Jordanian companies, will be matched with importers and sellers from Malaysia and beyond, based on sourcing requirements and business interests across 14 Halal industry clusters" Mahlan underlined "while exhibitors will benefit from targeted lead generation, business matching support and real-time engagement insights designed to maximise return on participation."

Trade visitors will also gain access to curated market insights, conferences, networking opportunities and multilingual engagement tools throughout the four-day event, organisers explained.

Beyond trade matching, MIHAS 2026 offers international participants opportunities for brand visibility and strategic networking.

"The MIHAS Awards provide exhibitors with global recognition for excellence in product quality, innovation, and sustainable Shariah-compliant business practices, while the Women in Export initiative supports international buyers seeking more inclusive and diversified supply chains by connecting them with women-led enterprises from across the Halal ecosystem," Mahlan said.

In 2024, 12 leading Jordanian food industry companies participated in a Kuala Lumpur exhibition to showcase, and the exhibition in September 2025 offered a gateway for Jordanian products to access the ASEAN market.

Halal exports reached $17.23 billion last year, according to organisers. While,

MIHAS 2026 is set to generate $1.13 billion (RM4.5 billion) in trade value, supported by 2,380 exhibition booths and participation from visitors across 45 countries.

The trade balance between Jordan and Malaysia recently showed a strong upward trend in Malaysian exports. According to The Jordanian Businessmen Association (JBA) total trade reached around JD120 million, during the first nine months of 2025.

This year Malaysia exported JD14 million in different goods which is a 38.5 per cent compared with January 2025 and over the last five years, the trade between the two nations increased at an annualised rate of 12.2 per cent.

The trade profile is dominated by agricultural products from Malaysia and mineral-based fertilisers from Jordan.