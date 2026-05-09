Amman's Industrial Exports Hit JD2.48B, Up 9.2% In Early 2026 - ACI

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Exports by the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) grew by 9.2 per cent during the first quarter of 2026, reflecting the Jordanian industrial sector's ability to adapt to regional instability, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

According to the chamber's statistical report on Saturday, the growth also indicates an expansion and diversification in the geographical reach of Jordanian exports, with products entering non-traditional markets in Africa, Europe and non-Arab Asian countries.

Industrial exports from Amman reached JD2.476 billion during the first third of 2026, compared with JD2.267 billion during the same period in 2025, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Most industrial sectors recorded export growth during the period, with the exception of the engineering industries and information technology sectors, whose exports declined by 22.3 per cent and 1.1 per cent respectively.

The packaging, paper, cardboard and office supplies sector recorded the "highest" export growth at 42 per cent, while construction industries posted the "lowest" increase at 3 per cent.

India, the United States, Saudi Arabia and Iraq ranked among the leading destinations for Amman industrial exports during the period, with combined exports valued at JD1.217 billion.

The report also showed a 56.5 per cent increase in exports to Syria, rising to JD147 million during the first four months of 2026, compared with JD94 million in the same period last year.

By geographical distribution, Arab countries accounted for the "largest" share of exports at JD1.235 billion, followed by non-Arab Asian countries at JD583 million and North American countries at JD307 million.

Exports to European Union countries reached JD180 million, while exports to other European countries totalled JD95 million.

While exports to African countries stood at JD19 million, South American countries at JD24 million and other markets at JD32 million, Petra reported.