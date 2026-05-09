Traffic Restrictions Imposed In Hyderabad Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit Today

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 10 (IANS) Police in Hyderabad have imposed traffic restrictions across several key routes in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city on Sunday.

Traffic curbs have been imposed within the limits of the Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri police commissionerates from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Traffic restrictions and temporary stoppages have been imposed at certain locations in the city.

Police have advised citizens to avoid certain road stretches along the route to be taken by the Prime Minister's convoy from Begumpet Airport to Hitech City, Cyberabad, where the Prime Minister is schedule to launch various development projects and inaugurate Sindhu Hospital.

After arrival at Begumpet Airport from Bengaluru, the Prime Minister will travel to HICC, Cyberabad by road to lay the foundation stone, inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around ₹9,377 crore.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Sindhu Hospital, Sindhu Hospital, a state-of-the-art, cancer-focused, multi-super speciality quaternary care not-for-profit institution.

He will then reach Parade Grounds, Secunderabad, to address a public meeting. He will also launch various development projects.

For the public meeting, over 2,000 police personnel, along with specialised forces, have been deployed under the leadership of Malkajgiri Police Commissioner B. Sumathi for foolproof security, crowd management and public safety.

She said that the Joint Command & Control Room has been installed with CCTV cameras for real-time monitoring.

The specialised teams were carrying out anti-sabotage and bomb disposal checks. OCTOPUS, NSG and other specialised forces have been deployed. SHE teams will also be deployed for women's safety while emergency medical and fire services will be on standby.

Police have announced that cameras, bags, helmets, water bottles, sharp objects and electronic gadgets are prohibited at the public meeting venue.

The public has also been requested to avoid M.G. Road, R.P. Road and S.D. Road in Secunderabad between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. to avoid inconvenience and traffic congestion.

General passengers intending to travel to Secunderabad Railway Station have been requested to start early to reach their destinations on time. Citizens have also been advised to utilise Metro Rail services wherever possible.

Malkajgiri Police Commissioner Sumathi said that all security and traffic arrangements are in place for the public meeting.

She said police were issuing advance advisories to the public regarding traffic diversions. She requested citizens to exercise caution and follow the guidelines.

“We estimate that 100,000 people will attend the event. Arrangements have been made to accommodate this expected crowd,” she said.

Security arrangements involve a deployment of 2,000 police personnel and 620 traffic police personnel.

The areas surrounding the Parade Ground will be brought under police control four hours prior to the event. The vicinity of the Parade Ground will be monitored via CCTV cameras.

“Prohibited items will not be permitted at the entry gates. We have declared this area a 'No-Drone Zone.' Every individual will undergo a thorough security check,” the Commissioner said.