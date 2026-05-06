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Krishnamoorthi Challenges Trump’s Iran War Claims, Cites US Naval Blockade
(MENAFN) US Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi has raised concerns over President Donald Trump’s characterization of the conflict with Iran, asking Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard for clarification amid ongoing US military operations in the region.
In a letter sent Tuesday, Krishnamoorthi alleged that Trump misled Congress by stating that the war with Iran had been “terminated” after 60 days, despite what he described as continued US naval enforcement and a blockade targeting Iranian maritime activity.
“Dear Director Gabbard, I write to you today to express my serious concern that President Trump has falsely informed Congress that after 60 days, the war with Iran has been 'terminated' — all while the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and naval enforcement operations continue, and the underlying ceasefire arrangement remains contested and unstable,” Krishnamoorthi wrote.
Trump told Congress on Friday that hostilities with Iran had officially ended following a ceasefire that has reportedly been in place since early April.
However, despite announcing on Tuesday a temporary pause in “Project Freedom” to allow the restoration of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump also said the US blockade would continue “in full force and effect.”
In a letter sent Tuesday, Krishnamoorthi alleged that Trump misled Congress by stating that the war with Iran had been “terminated” after 60 days, despite what he described as continued US naval enforcement and a blockade targeting Iranian maritime activity.
“Dear Director Gabbard, I write to you today to express my serious concern that President Trump has falsely informed Congress that after 60 days, the war with Iran has been 'terminated' — all while the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and naval enforcement operations continue, and the underlying ceasefire arrangement remains contested and unstable,” Krishnamoorthi wrote.
Trump told Congress on Friday that hostilities with Iran had officially ended following a ceasefire that has reportedly been in place since early April.
However, despite announcing on Tuesday a temporary pause in “Project Freedom” to allow the restoration of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump also said the US blockade would continue “in full force and effect.”
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