MOT Takes Part In ITF Summit 2026 In Leipzig

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Transport, took part in the International Transport Forum (ITF) 2026 Summit held in Leipzig, Germany, on May 6-8, under the theme Financing Resilient Transport.

Held this year under the presidency of Azerbaijan, the forum discussed ways to enhance the resilience of transport systems and their ability to address economic, technological, and environmental challenges.

It also reviewed best practices in financing transport infrastructure projects, supporting the transition towards more sustainable and innovative transport systems.

The Ministry of Transport said this participation came within the framework of strengthening partnerships and constructive dialogue, keeping pace with the latest global policies and trends in the transport sector.

It also aimed to enhance co-operation with countries and international organisations, as well as hold bilateral meetings with counterparts from various countries, thereby supporting national interests and facilitating the exchange of expertise.

The summit brought together transport ministers from around the world, along with representatives of international organisations, the private sector, and experts.

It is considered one of the most prominent global events in the transport sector and the largest annual gathering of transport ministers and decision-makers to discuss policies and future trends and promote international co-operation.

International Transport Forum Leipzig Ministry of Transport