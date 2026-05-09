Qatar Affirms Development Of An Integrated Labour Policy System

MENAFN - Gulf Times) At the Second International Migration Review Forum in New York, Qatar urged the global community to prioritise three pivotal areas to advance the future of migration governance.

Central to Qatar's approach is the strategic expansion of regular migration pathways.

Qatar advocated for these pathways to be embraced as proactive policy instruments rather than mere reactive alternatives to irregular migration.

It emphasised that countries investing in comprehensive migration governance today will secure a decisive competitive advantage amid the transformative impacts of climate change and technological innovation on global labour markets.

Building on this foundation, Qatar highlighted the imperative of embedding protection throughout the entire migration cycle – from recruitment in countries of origin to reintegration upon return.

This necessitates an international framework of shared responsibility that seamlessly integrates labour and residency governance with robust, co-ordinated efforts to combat human trafficking.

Recognising that accountability is critical to progress, Qatar further stressed the importance of strengthening measurement mechanisms within the Forum's framework.

It asserted that declarations of progress carry genuine weight only when anchored in agreed indicators, consistently monitored through successive review cycles.

The Global Compact's 23 objectives, Qatar noted, demand monitoring tools commensurate with their ambition.

Qatar's statement, delivered by Her Excellency the Undersecretary of Labour Sheikha Najwa bint Abdulrahman al-Thani, framed these principles within the broader context of the Forum's purpose: to achieve tangible and measurable progress beyond dialogue.

Qatar's involvement, she said, is rooted in the firm belief that humane and effective migration governance is both attainable and accountable.

Expanding on these commitments, HE Sheikha Najwa reaffirmed Qatar's dedication to advancing this agenda through close partnership with the international community, expressing readiness to collaborate with states seeking to enhance their migration governance frameworks.

The statement then provided a detailed overview of Qatar's comprehensive national reforms aligned with international commitments.

It began with a fundamental restructuring of the expatriate labour system, founded on a rigorous rights-based framework.

Among the key reforms is the ending of exit permit requirements, granting workers greater freedom to change employers.

This significant step is complemented by the introduction of the region's first non-discriminatory minimum wage, setting a new standard for labour rights.

To further safeguard workers, Qatar has established visa centres in countries of origin, ensuring protections commence prior to departure.

These are supported by advanced complaint mechanisms that guarantee effective remedies and unfettered access to justice.

Recognising that reform must be coupled with enforcement, Qatar has bolstered its oversight framework and instituted clear legal and criminal accountability for violations.

The state reaffirmed that reform without enforcement ultimately falls short of its objectives.

Acknowledging the transnational nature of human trafficking – a crime exploiting regulatory loopholes – Qatar has responded by establishing an integrated governance model.

This model unites labour, migration, residency, law enforcement, and anti-trafficking policies into a cohesive system designed to address these complex challenges holistically.

Through the implementation of these reforms, HE Sheikha Najwa said, Qatar has evolved from a participant state to a global leader within the Global Compact framework, serving as a practical point of reference that influences the lives of more than 2mn individuals daily.

The statement concluded with a confident reaffirmation that states pursue reforms not in response to external pressures but from the conviction that investing in human rights is essential to societal stability and economic competitiveness.

While acknowledging that no system is without gaps, Qatar emphasised its commitment to addressing these openly through robust measurement tools and active collaboration with international partners, including the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), alongside close co-operation with countries of origin.

Complementing these multilateral efforts, HE Sheikha Najwa utilised the Forum's platform to engage in constructive bilateral discussions with Lesotho's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Lejone Mpotjoane and Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar.

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