TVK's Vijay To Be Sworn In As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Tomorrow At 10 AM Trust Vote By May 13

In a dramatic political development in Tamil Nadu, actor-turned-politician Vijay is set to take oath as Chief Minister at 10 am on Sunday. The announcement comes after days of intense political negotiations, multiple meetings with the Governor, and last-minute alliance building that eventually secured the required support to form the government. His party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which contested the elections for the first time, has emerged as a major political force after a surprise victory that disrupted the state's long-standing political equation.

However, Vijay will have to prove his majority on the floor of the Assembly by Wednesday through a vote of confidence.

TVK Emerges As Key Political Force In Tamil Nadu

In the recently concluded elections, TVK shocked political observers by securing 108 seats in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly, falling just short of the majority mark by 10 seats. The result effectively ended the decades-long dominance of the DMK and AIADMK in the state's political landscape.

Despite the strong mandate, the path to government formation was not straightforward, as the party needed additional support to cross the majority threshold.

Initial Support And Governor Discussions

Following the election results, TVK received early support from the Congress, which holds five seats in the Assembly. Vijay later met Governor Rajendra Arlekar and formally staked a claim to form the government. However, the Governor advised that the party still required additional backing to secure a stable majority.

This led to a series of negotiations with potential allies over the next few days.

Crucial Alliances Shift Political Equation

In the following days, discussions intensified as TVK worked to secure further support. The Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), which had contested alongside the DMK alliance, extended support to Vijay, adding four more MLAs to his tally.

With Vijay himself winning from two constituencies, the alliance strength reached 116 MLAs, still two short of the majority mark.

During this period, speculation also emerged about a possible alliance between DMK and AIADMK, creating uncertainty in the political environment and adding pressure on TVK's efforts.

Last-Minute Support Secures Majority Mark

As negotiations continued, TVK reached out to the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), led by Thol Thirumavalavan. On Saturday evening, VCK extended unconditional support with two MLAs, taking the total to 118.

Shortly after, the Indian Union Muslim League also announced its support, increasing the coalition strength to 120 MLAs, comfortably crossing the majority mark in the Assembly.

Governor Approves Swearing-In Ceremony

Following confirmation of numbers and submission of support letters, Vijay met Governor Rajendra Arlekar once again on Saturday evening. After reviewing the claims, the Governor accepted that TVK had sufficient support to form the government.

The swearing-in ceremony has been scheduled for Sunday at 10 am at Nehru Stadium in Chennai, as per an official statement from the Raj Bhavan.

Confidence Vote Scheduled In Assembly

While Vijay is set to assume office as Chief Minister, he will be required to prove his majority in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by Wednesday through a formal confidence vote.

With the political transition now underway, attention will shift to how the newly formed government stabilises its position and manages the state's political landscape in the coming days.