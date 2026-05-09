Indian National Dies, Four Receive Burn Injuries After Dhow Catches Fire And Capsizes Near Strait Of Hormuz: Report

MENAFN - Live Mint) A wooden dhow transporting general cargo and crewed by 18 Indian nationals reportedly capsized near the Strait of Hormuz after a fire broke out onboard. According to ANI citing a government source, one Indian crew member died and four others sustained burn injuries.

The source said that a passing vessel rescued the crew after the dhow was engulfed in flames and overturned, the report noted.

The accident took place on Friday in the strategically important waterway. The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“In this incident, one Indian crew member on the dhow died, while four others sustained burn injuries,” ANI quoted the source as saying. The injured crew members are being treated in Dubai and are reported to be in stable condition.

"Our officials from the Indian Consulate met the rescued Indian nationals yesterday night itself. The consulate is also in touch with the Dhow owner and extending all possible assistance," the source added, the report noted.

On Thursday, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA ) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that 11 Indian ships had successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz, while 13 vessels remained in the Persian Gulf.

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Responding to reports that Iranian ships might be using Indian territorial waters to bypass blockades, Jaiswal said that vessels from other countries do not require permission to sail through international waters. However, he noted that questions related to entering Indian territorial waters were technical in nature and would be better addressed by the Ministry of Shipping or other relevant authorities.

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He also said that diplomatic engagement with Iran had led to progress, and that India remained in contact with Iranian authorities to facilitate the safe passage of the remaining ships through the Strait of Hormuz so they could continue to their destinations in India.

US fighter aircraft disable two tankers flying the Iranian flag

On Friday, tensions escalated after a US fighter aircraft targeted and immobilised two tankers flying the Iranian flag, alleging that the vessels had defied Washington's naval restrictions on Iranian ports. The move triggered retaliatory strikes from Iran.

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A senior Iranian military official told local media that the country's naval forces had“responded to the violation of the ceasefire and to American terrorism with strikes”, adding that the hostilities had since come to an end.

The confrontation followed another bout of unrest overnight between Thursday and Friday in the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial global shipping route. Iran has been seeking greater control over the passage to impose transit charges on foreign vessels and strengthen its economic influence over the United States and its allies.

Meanwhile, Iran on Saturday cast doubt on the sincerity of US diplomatic efforts following renewed naval clashes in the Gulf, while United States continued to await Tehran's response to its latest negotiating proposal.

US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he expected Iran to reply“that night” to Washington's most recent proposal aimed at extending the fragile truce and initiating peace talks, as per AFP.

However, there was reportedly no public indication that Iran had conveyed any response through Pakistan, which has been mediating the discussions. In a phone call with his Turkish counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi questioned the credibility and dependability of the US leadership.

As per an Iranian account of the call mentioned by the ISNA news agency, he stated, "The recent escalation of tensions by American forces in the Persian Gulf and their numerous actions in violating the ceasefire have added to suspicions about the motivation and seriousness of the American side in the path of diplomacy.”

(With inputs from agencies)