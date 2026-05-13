U.S. House Gathers Votes To Force Consideration Of USD1.3B Aid Package For Ukraine NYT

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, citing The New York Times, the bill was introduced by Gregory Meeks, the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

A total of 218 signatures have now been collected – enough to bring the measure to the floor for a vote as early as May, regardless of the position of the House leadership.

The bill would authorize $1.3 billion in security assistance for Ukraine, along with up to $8 billion in additional support via direct loans. The bill also includes provisions to replenish U.S. weapons stockpiles, establish mechanisms to finance Ukraine's postwar reconstruction, and impose new sanctions targeting Russia and the entities supporting its war effort.

The petition has been signed by all Democrats, along with two Republican representatives, Don Bacon of Nebraska and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

One of the signatories, independent congressman Kevin Kiley, who cooperates with Republicans, explained his support by saying that“recent Ukrainian gains have created an opportunity for peace, but the collapse of the recent cease-fire shows that leverage is needed for diplomacy to succeed.”

According to him, Congress can act now to strengthen that leverage and help achieve a lasting peace“that protects the interests of the United States” and its allies.

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The bill's author, Gregory Meeks, had previously stated that“every day this administration hesitates to apply real pressure on Russia and fails to support Ukraine is another day Ukrainian soldiers don't get the tools they need.”

Meeks also accused the White House of allowing Vladimir Putin to“dodge, delay and deflect.”

At the same time, the newspaper notes that the bill's chances of passage remain low due to broad opposition among Republicans and from U.S. President Donald Trump.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the defense budget proposal for fiscal year 2027 submitted by the Trump administration does not include military assistance for Ukraine.