Meta Smart Glasses Sell Fast Despite Privacy Fears

Concerns surrounding the new generation of“smart glasses” continue to grow, even as major technology companies prepare to sell millions of devices worldwide in the coming years, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

In recent months, incidents involving Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses have sparked public debate over privacy and consent. Women at beaches, shops, and public spaces have reported being secretly filmed by men using the AI-powered glasses, often during casual conversations or unsolicited attempts at flirting. In many cases, the recordings later appeared online and attracted widespread attention - including harassment and abusive comments.

Several women said they only discovered the videos after they went viral on social media. Because filming in public spaces is generally legal in many countries, victims often have limited legal options. One woman told the BBC that when she asked for a secretly recorded video of her to be removed, the person who uploaded it allegedly responded that deletion was“a paid service.”

Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses currently dominate the market, accounting for an estimated 80% of global smart-glasses sales. Developed in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, the glasses combine the familiar Ray-Ban design with discreet built-in technology, including nearly invisible cameras, open-ear speakers, and AI-powered features.

Users can begin recording videos or taking photos with a simple touch on the frame, making the device much less noticeable than traditional cameras or smartphones. Critics argue that this convenience also creates serious ethical and privacy concerns, as people nearby may not realize they are being filmed.

The controversy deepened after reports emerged that workers in Kenya, hired to review content captured through the glasses for AI training purposes, were exposed to disturbing footage, including explicit and highly private material. The revelations led to multiple lawsuits involving users of the device. In one case, plaintiffs claimed they were unaware that recordings had even been made; in another, users alleged they did not know their videos could be shared internally for review and AI development.

Experts say the rapid spread of wearable AI technology is outpacing existing privacy laws, raising difficult questions about consent, surveillance, and the balance between innovation and personal rights in everyday public life.