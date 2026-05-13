UAE To Double Infrastructure Capacity To Meet Rapid Economic Growth

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Abu Dhabi, May 13 (Petra) -- The United Arab Emirates (UAE) plans to implement specialized projects over the coming years on a scale equal to its achievements over the past decades, aiming to increase the efficiency and capacity of its road and infrastructure networks by 60% to 70%, Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a panel session titled "The UAE Model: Building the World's Best Infrastructure" during the Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS 2026), Al-Mazrouei highlighted that the UAE has already established an advanced global model that ranks it among the top five countries globally for the quality of roads and infrastructure.

The minister revealed that Abu Dhabi accounts for more than half of the country's future spending on infrastructure and transport projects. This strategic direction is set to lead national investments through 2026 and beyond, aimed at driving economic diversification and future readiness.

"The UAE model is characterized not only by the scale of investment or the speed of execution but by the ability to build an integrated ecosystem that combines infrastructure, energy, technology, and society," Al-Mazrouei stated. "For us, infrastructure is a primary driver of economic growth and a pillar for improving quality of life and national competitiveness." The minister noted that the nation's infrastructure demonstrated high levels of resilience during recent global challenges, ensuring economic stability and development continuity. He added that the UAE is leading a qualitative shift in future infrastructure concepts by integrating artificial intelligence, digital twins, and smart systems into planning and operation. Investment in digital twin projects in the country has already exceeded 2 billion dirhams ($544.5 million).

The summit, organized by the Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC), attracted more than 6,000 participants on its opening day. The event saw the signing of 10 memorandums of understanding and the launch of an integrated governance framework between ADPIC and 14 government entities to accelerate approvals for capital projects across the emirate.

The three-day summit at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre is expected to conclude this Friday with further strategic announcements regarding the emirate's infrastructure agenda.

//Petra// AF