Public Programme In Baku Marks Conclusion Of WUF13 Festival (PHOTO)
Through a vibrant programme of interactive activities, educational games, presentations and public discussions, attendees were introduced to a broad range of themes spanning sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environments, innovative city solutions and the cities of the future.
Drawing a crowd of more than 30,000 people near the Clock Tower in the Seaside National Park, the interactive programme also featured quiz competitions centred on WUF13 and urban development themes, with prizes presented to participants demonstrating the strongest knowledge and engagement.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment