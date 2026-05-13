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Public Programme In Baku Marks Conclusion Of WUF13 Festival (PHOTO)

Public Programme In Baku Marks Conclusion Of WUF13 Festival (PHOTO)


2026-05-13 03:35:22
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13. On 13 May, Baku hosted the WUF13 Festival, bringing together residents and visitors in a citywide initiative aimed at raising awareness of the thirteenth session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), Trend reports.

Through a vibrant programme of interactive activities, educational games, presentations and public discussions, attendees were introduced to a broad range of themes spanning sustainable urban development, inclusive urban environments, innovative city solutions and the cities of the future.

Drawing a crowd of more than 30,000 people near the Clock Tower in the Seaside National Park, the interactive programme also featured quiz competitions centred on WUF13 and urban development themes, with prizes presented to participants demonstrating the strongest knowledge and engagement.

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Trend News Agency

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