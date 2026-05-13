Jordan, Bahrain Foreign Ministers Discuss Regional Escalation And Maritime Security

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 13 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi received a phone call on Wednesday from the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani.

Safadi and Al Zayani reaffirmed the depth of the historic and fraternal relations between the two kingdoms, underlining a shared commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors to serve the interests of both nations and their peoples.

The two ministers discussed the latest regional developments and the implications of the dangerous escalation currently underway in the area. They reviewed ongoing efforts to de-escalate and restore security and stability, based on principles that ensure the resolution of past drivers of tension.

The discussions emphasized the necessity of upholding international law, respecting state sovereignty, and ensuring the freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The ministers agreed to maintain continued coordination and consultation regarding regional and international issues of mutual concern.

//Petra// AF