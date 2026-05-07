Ukrainian Air Force Explains Low Effectiveness Of Some Interceptor Drone Crews By Their Lack Of Combat Experience

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Most interceptor drone crews that have not yet shot down a single Russian Shahed drone are newly created units that are still in the process of formation and gaining operational experience.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, this was stated during a television broadcast by the head of communications for the Ukrainian Air Force, Colonel Yurii Ihnat.

"The vast majority of the crews Colonel Yelizarov referred to are newly formed, because air defense units from the Ground Forces joined us - two regiments that already have more than a year of experience using interceptor drones and the necessary equipment. Naturally, more experience means more successful interceptions, while those 170-plus crews are units that have only recently been established," he said.

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Ihnat recalled that the Air Force created a new branch dedicated to interceptor drones. Initially, the structure was called "Unmanned Air Defense Systems," but it now operates as the Air Defense Cover Forces.

According to him, the small-scale air defense direction is coordinated by Colonel Yevhenii Khliebnikov, deputy commander Yurii Cherevashenko, and Deputy Commander of the Air Force Pavlo Yelizarov.

"Since the beginning of the year, we have started scaling up and creating divisions. Only this year. Under each air command - and we have four: West, East, South, and Center - these divisions are being created according to a territorial principle, with batteries, commanders, and crews being assigned," Ihnat explained.

He noted that volunteers are actively being recruited into the new units. In addition, many crews are still not fully staffed and do not yet have enough experience. However, units that have worked with interceptor drones for a long time are already demonstrating high effectiveness.

"People are joining, the units are not yet fully formed, and the crews still lack experience, but those who have already built up these 'muscles' are operating effectively," Ihnat added.

As Ukrinform previously reported, a significant portion of Ukraine's interceptor drone crews have shown low effectiveness: out of more than 300 crews, 170 have not shot down a single enemy drone over the past year.

Photo: Ministry of Defence of Ukraine