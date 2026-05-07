LUYUAN Unveils Global Ecosystem Strategy At 2026 Shanghai Fair, Marking A New Era Of Capability And Ecosystem Export

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On May 5, LUYUAN Group wrapped up its 2026 Global Partner Conference on May 5, coinciding with the 32nd China International Bicycle Fair. The company debuted its all scenario e-mobility portfolio. More than 100 core dealers and ecosystem partners from nearly 20 countries and regions attended the event.

The conference underscored a clear strategic shift. LUYUAN is moving from product export to capability export, and ultimately toward ecosystem export.

Six global innovation centers were officially inaugurated. LUYUAN launched a global strategic partnership with KOVE MOTO, champion of the 2026 Dakar Rally. The“Carbon Trailblazers · Pioneer Initiative” Global Program was also kicked off.









Three New Pillars: Materials, Intelligence, Lifestyles

LUYUAN introduced a three-pillar product upgrade strategy: New Materials, New Intelligence, and New Lifestyles. Four global premiere models turned this strategy into tangible products on the show floor.

New Materials: Lighter, Cleaner, Fully Recyclable

The LYVA M05 is the world's first E-MTB built on a one-piece die-cast magnesium alloy frame. Co-developed with QINGYANG BAOMEI PRECISION MANUFACTURING it uses an exclusive magnesium alloy that resists corrosion 10 times better than conventional magnesium. The frame is about 30% lighter than aluminum. Lifecycle carbon emissions drop by one-half to two-thirds. The material is 100% recyclable.

For dealers facing carbon tariffs and tighter environmental rules, the M05 is a quantifiable ESG solution – not just a lightweight product.





LUYUAN and QingYang precision are now scaling the“Carbon Trailblazers · Pioneer Initiative” into a global program. The plan is to recruit 10,000 riders worldwide over two years. A simple calculation: if 10,000 riders switch from fuel vehicles to electric ones for five years, they can cut carbon emissions by an estimated 22,000 tonnes. That equals the carbon absorbed by 1.2 million trees.

New Intelligence: Empowering Performance

The S86 electric motorcycle debuted globally. It is the first mass-production model on LUYUAN's liquid-cooled smart powertrain. Peak power reaches 5,000 W. Top speed is 80 km/h. Safety features include ABS and TCS. A TFT smart display runs LUYUAN Smart OS 3.0.

The technology behind it has already been tested in more challenging scenarios. LUYUAN and DOBOT co-developed an embodied intelligent shopping-guide robot dog. The same motor-control and electronic systems power these robots. After rigorous validation in robotics, the technology trickles back into two-wheelers. Partners receive a proven platform, not an experiment.





New Lifestyles: From Racing to Everyday Riding

The EMX250 off-road electric motorcycle made its global premiere. Co-developed with KOVE MOTO, it shares the architecture of the championship bike and packs LUYUAN's liquid-cooled smart powertrain. It targets off-road enthusiasts, overland explorers, and riders who demand extreme performance.





At the conference, LUYUAN and KOVE MOTO formally launched their global strategic partnership. They will combine KOVE MOTO's race-proven architecture with LUYUAN's core EV technology. The goal: high-performance electric motorcycles for global markets.

Meanwhile, LUYUAN's cycling lifestyle brand LYVA uses E-bikes to bring electric-assisted riding to more riders worldwide.

On the exhibition floor, LUYUAN displayed a full-scenario product matrix: high-speed electric motorcycles, sport E-bikes, swappable-battery two-wheelers, and electric tricycles. A modular product architecture fits diverse country requirements. For dealers, it means less complexity and lower inventory risk.

"One Core , Two Wings": A Synergistic Architecture

The“Three New” strategy runs on an open architecture called“One Core, Two Wings.”

The One Core is LUYUAN's deeply rooted two-wheeler business. With over 400 million units on the road, it is the world's largest testing ground for core technologies at massive scale.

The Two Wings are overseas markets and embodied intelligence. The core business supplies mature technology platforms and reliable supply chains to overseas markets. Global market demands push product standards higher. The core business also provides mechatronic capabilities to embodied intelligence applications. Robotics-level R&D feeds back to strengthen the technology moat. LUYUAN has also formed an ecosystem partnership with Youlu Robotics to expand the application of intelligent powertrain technology.

“The 'One Core, Two Wings' are not three separate business units,” said Hu Jihong, founder and CEO of LUYUAN Group.“They form an organic system that empowers each other. The core technologies share the same foundation, but the value boundaries reach much further.”

Six Innovation Centers: Pivots for Localized Operations

A central strategic move at the conference was the unveiling of six overseas innovation centers across Europe, Asia, and Africa, each with distinct functions:

The German center works closely with BMW on R&D and engineering. Spain and Nigeria centers serve as benchmark markets for replicable localization. Thailand and Uzbekistan centers use joint ventures to set up production lines and shorten delivery radii. The Singapore center explores new models like battery swapping and leasing.

For dealers, these centers mean localized support: nearby supply, nearby training, and nearby service.





“None of these six centers is called a sales office,” Hu emphasized.“We are not just shipping products out. We are building capabilities on the ground. LUYUAN is ready to share the technology, supply chain know-how, and service methodology we have built over 30 years – openly, with all our global partners.”

A Top-Tier Partner Matrix Co-building a New Ecosystem

During the event, LUYUAN finalized annual contracts with core dealers from nearly 20 countries. Notably, LUYUAN's matrix of global top-tier partners was showcased collectively for the first time: BMW (technology licensing and German engineering standards), Qingyang Precision (exclusive magnesium materials and die-casting), KOVE MOTO (Dakar-winning vehicle architecture), and DOBOT & Aloft Robotics (deep joint R&D in embodied intelligence).





For global dealers, this matrix delivers a clear message: they are not just representing a single brand, but a comprehensive technological ecosystem supported by the top forces across multiple industries.

From its "Three News" product strategy to the "One Core, Two Wings" structural support, and from the six global innovation centers to its elite partner matrix, LUYUAN has delivered a complete blueprint for its leap from "Made in China" to a "Global Ecosystem Platform." For partners worldwide, this guarantees a more reliable technological foundation, highly flexible localized support, and a continuously evolving global co-creation network.

CONTACT: Jin Yiyu...