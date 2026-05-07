Punjab: AAP Accuses BJP Of Creating Tension Ahead Of Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 7 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party Punjab legislator Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal on Thursday expressed concern over the twin blasts in the state and launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government.

“It is a matter of concern for the whole of Punjab and India that whenever elections approach in the country or any state, incidents such as bomb blasts and terrorist attacks begin to occur,” he said.

Dhaliwal said that just before elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government“indulges in dirty politics by intimidating the public and creating a tense atmosphere in the country to polarise votes”.

Dhaliwal referred to a series of attacks and said whether it was the Pathankot airbase attack, Pulwama, Dinanagar, or the Pahalgam attack,“our brave soldiers were martyred in all these incidents. But the biggest question is why all these incidents take place only during election periods”.

Directly accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party, he told the media that the Bharatiya Janata Party and its“gang of goons” become active through Central agencies for electoral benefits and play with people's emotions by patronising terrorist activities.

Dhaliwal said that when the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the Border Security Force's jurisdiction to 50 km, it was argued that this was necessary to stop drones and arms smuggling, but today the reality is before everyone.

“Our soldiers are standing alert at the border and making the ultimate sacrifice, but the Central government has still not provided them with modern technology and anti-drone systems. Due to the failure of the Centre, drones coming from across the border fly over the heads of our soldiers, and our security agencies appear helpless,” he said.

Taking on the Prime Minister and the Home Minister, Dhaliwal said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has repeatedly written letters to the Centre demanding high-tech weapons and anti-drone technology, but the Central government has deliberately ignored Punjab's security.

Dhaliwal asked whether the Central government deliberately“wants to keep Punjab's 532-km-long border insecure so that it can serve its political interests”.