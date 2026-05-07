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Community Oncology Alliance Welcomes Johnetta Blakely, MD, MS, MMHC, As Chief Medical Officer
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA), a national nonprofit organization that advocates for independent community oncology practices and the patients they serve, has named Johnetta Blakely, MD, MS, MMHC, as its new Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Blakely is an established and respected leader in independent community oncology who has over two decades of experience as a clinician and practice leader in Tennessee.
As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Blakely will be responsible for maintaining COA's connection to the newest innovations in treatment and research, the current state of care in member practices, and ways that COA can support the integration of new treatments and treatment models within those practices. She will also serve as CMO of the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA), a COA initiative that bridges the gap between employers and independent community oncology practices to provide high-quality cancer care at a lower cost.
Dr. Blakely currently serves as Executive Vice President of Clinic and Quality Operations at Tennessee Oncology, overseeing the practice's sites of service and ensuring that all patients receive high-quality care. She trained at MD Anderson Cancer Center where she earned a master's degree in clinical research. Dr. Blakely joined the West Clinic (now West Cancer Center) after fellowship. There she served as the assistant director of research and helped to establish the drug development unit. In 2011, she moved with her family to Nashville to join Tennessee Oncology. She went on to earn a master's degree in management of health care from Vanderbilt University and started working with Tennessee Oncology's administrative team.
“Johnetta has been a key player in many COA initiatives over the years, including as a co-chair of the recent 2026 Community Oncology Conference,” said Ted Okon, MBA, COA's executive director.“I'm happy to bring the success that she has had as a part of Tennessee Oncology formally on board at COA and to work alongside her to protect cancer care for millions of patients.”
Dr. Blakely said,“Independent community oncology is the backbone of cancer care in this country, providing high-quality, low-cost, cutting-edge care close to home. I have dedicated my career to this practice, and I could not be more excited to join COA's mission. I am deeply grateful for the chance to serve our practices and the patients they represent.”
Dr. Blakely is assuming the chief medical officer position after the retirement from COA of Fred Schnell, MD, who was COA's first chief medical officer and past president. COA thanks Dr. Schnell for his many years of service to independent community oncology and his dedication to the COA mission.
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About the Community Oncology Alliance
The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more about COA at .
As Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Blakely will be responsible for maintaining COA's connection to the newest innovations in treatment and research, the current state of care in member practices, and ways that COA can support the integration of new treatments and treatment models within those practices. She will also serve as CMO of the National Cancer Treatment Alliance (NCTA), a COA initiative that bridges the gap between employers and independent community oncology practices to provide high-quality cancer care at a lower cost.
Dr. Blakely currently serves as Executive Vice President of Clinic and Quality Operations at Tennessee Oncology, overseeing the practice's sites of service and ensuring that all patients receive high-quality care. She trained at MD Anderson Cancer Center where she earned a master's degree in clinical research. Dr. Blakely joined the West Clinic (now West Cancer Center) after fellowship. There she served as the assistant director of research and helped to establish the drug development unit. In 2011, she moved with her family to Nashville to join Tennessee Oncology. She went on to earn a master's degree in management of health care from Vanderbilt University and started working with Tennessee Oncology's administrative team.
“Johnetta has been a key player in many COA initiatives over the years, including as a co-chair of the recent 2026 Community Oncology Conference,” said Ted Okon, MBA, COA's executive director.“I'm happy to bring the success that she has had as a part of Tennessee Oncology formally on board at COA and to work alongside her to protect cancer care for millions of patients.”
Dr. Blakely said,“Independent community oncology is the backbone of cancer care in this country, providing high-quality, low-cost, cutting-edge care close to home. I have dedicated my career to this practice, and I could not be more excited to join COA's mission. I am deeply grateful for the chance to serve our practices and the patients they represent.”
Dr. Blakely is assuming the chief medical officer position after the retirement from COA of Fred Schnell, MD, who was COA's first chief medical officer and past president. COA thanks Dr. Schnell for his many years of service to independent community oncology and his dedication to the COA mission.
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About the Community Oncology Alliance
The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. Learn more about COA at .
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