Senior Lecturer in Japanese Studies, SOAS, University of London

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Dr Alan Cummings has been teaching at SOAS since 2000 in a broad range of areas ranging from East Asian cultural history, pre-modern Japanese language and literature, Japanese classical theatre, and translation.

After a BA in Japanese and Law at SOAS, and an MA in Japanese Literature at Waseda University, Tokyo, Alan returned to SOAS to complete his PhD on the 19th century kabuki dramatist Kawatake Mokuami.

–present Senior Lecturer in Japanese Studies, SOAS, University of London

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