(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Bold Ventures Announces Additional Results from Drilling at Burchell May 07, 2026 8:00 AM EDT | Source: Bold Ventures Inc. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the " Company " or " Bold ") is pleased to announce the results from holes BL-26-03 and BL-26-04a from the first phase of drilling at its Burchell Project earlier this winter. 4 holes totaling 669 meters were completed. Table 1 below provides drillhole statistics and Figure 1 displays a geology map with drillhole traces relative to 2025 stripped areas on surface. The results of this phase of drilling are encouraging as a notable system of gold, zinc and copper mineralization has been identified, and will inform the geological interpretation of these results for a follow up program in this locale. A Phase II drilling program in the northwest corner of the property has also been completed, with more than 800 meters of drilling in 6 holes. The results from the Phase II program as well as results from drilling at the Wilcorp and Traxxin projects are pending. Results from holes BL-26-01 and BL-26-02 are discussed in Bold's news release dated March 19, 2026, with a highlight of 0.42 g/t Au over 19.0 meters including 1.1 g/t Au over 5.0 meters from hole BL-26-01, drilled beneath Stripped Area 1 / the 111 Zone, where one grab sample returned 68 g/t Au in 2024 (see Bold news release dated January 9, 2025 ). Table 1: Burchell Phase I drillhole statistics

Hole_ID Easting Northing Elevation

(mASL) Az_deg Dip_deg Depth_m Target BL-26-01 676847 5380291 468 329 -45 99 111 Zone / Stripped Area 1. BL-26-02 676889 5380328 468 329 -45 102 Immediate eastern extension of 111 Zone. BL-26-03 676587 5380368 448 152 -45 117 Stripped Area 6 and S extension, 301 ppb Au soil. BL-26-04a* 676813 5380420 446 320 -50 351 Topo low, base metal soil anomalies, VLF picks. *Hole BL-26-04 was abandoned at 36 m in overburden.

Hole BL-26-03 targeted Stripped Area 6 from the Fall 2025 program (see Bold news release dated December 2, 2025.) The contact zone between intermediate volcanics to the north and felsic volcanics to the south was intersected with an interval from 44 to 58 meters returning 0.24% Zn over 14.0 meters including 0.44% Zn over 5.0 meters including 0.79% Zn over 1.0 meter. Within this interval an anomalous gold zone was intersected from 46 to 53.15 meters, returning 0.13 g/t Au over 7.15 meters. The mineralization is hosted in felsic volcanics on the south side of the contact. An additional broad zinc zone was intersected from 73.5 to 82.2 meters, returning 0.22% Zn over 8.7 meters, again hosted in felsic volcanics. Additional anomalous zinc intervals were intersected further downhole with a best result of 0.80% Zn over 1.5 meters from 87.1 to 88.6 meters. Results are summarized in Table 2 below, and Table 3 provides a more detailed breakdown of the anomalous gold and zinc zones.

These results highlight the importance of the central felsic volcanic unit shown in Figure 1, with the northern and southern contact zones being prospective for gold and zinc +/- copper +/- lead mineralization, and the interior being prospective for zinc mineralization, as discovered during the 2025 rock, soil and channel sampling programs and the winter 2026 drill program.

Hole BL-26-04a targeted low ground with geochemical and geophysical anomalies north of the 111 Zone. From 18.45 to 303.3 meters, more than 200 meters of massive to weakly foliated diorite was intersected, intruding intermediate fragmental rocks, with the hole ending in felsic volcanic and felsic fragmental rocks from 309.25 to 351 meters. A zone of intermittent strong hematite +/- potassic alteration within the diorite from 111.88 to 175.2 meters was intersected, locally strongly fractured with quartz-carbonate veinlets and disseminated pyrite locally exceeding 1%. An anomalous gold zone at the top of the interval was intersected, returning 0.08 g/t Au over 4.9 meters. Additional isolated gold anomalies of 0.23 g/t Au over 0.46 meters at 127 meters and 0.11 g/t Au over 0.5 meters at 159.75 meters were obtained. Results are summarized in Table 2 below, and Table 3 provides a more detailed breakdown of the anomalous intervals.

Bold's technical team believes the rock type in hole BL-26-04a appears to be similar to Gold X2 Mining Inc. ("Gold X2") recently reported drilling of gold zones within dioritic and gabbroic rocks on their Deaty Trend southwest of the Burchell property. The 'Wedge Shear' reportedly returned 1.23 g/t Au over 17.0 meters from Hole DBD-25-003, related to sheared gabbro dykes near the boundary of chlorite and hematite alteration systems (see Gold X2 news release dated February 5, 2026 ). Hole DBD-25-001 reportedly intersected 0.43 g/t Au over 19.0 meters in a more strongly sheared zone of the gabbro-diorite. It is unknown if the intrusive suite present on the Deaty Trend is comparable to that intersected in Hole BL-26-04a on the Burchell property, and the results obtained by Gold X2 do not necessarily imply that similar conditions exist on the Burchell property.

Table 2: Significant Gold and Base Metal Results from Holes BL - 26 - 01 and BL - 26 - 02 (previously disclosed in Bold's news release dated March 19, 2026 ) and Holes BL - 26 - 03 and BL - 26 - 04 a.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Significant Intersections BL-26-01







Au 25 44 19 0.42 g/t Au over 19.0 m





including 39 44 5 1.1 g/t Au over 5.0 m







including

43 44 1 2.7 g/t Au over 1.0 m









Cu 25 34 9 0.18% Cu over 9.0 m









Zn 15 34 19 0.33% Zn over 19.0 m









Zn 43 48 5 0.20% Zn over 5.0 m









BL-26-02







Au 22 26 4 0.19 g/t Au over 4.0 m









Au 34 38 4 0.16 g/t Au over 4.0 m









Cu 23.2 24 0.8 0.32% Cu over 0.8 m









Zn 3 28.25 25.25 0.35% Zn over 25.25 m







including







9.5% Zn over 0.25 m









Zn 34 41 7 0.19% Zn over 7.0 m



















BL-26-03







Au 46 53.15 7.15 0.13 g/t Au over 7.15 m









Zn 44 58 14 0.24% Zn over 14.0 m







including







0.44% Zn over 5.0 m







including







0.79% Zn over 1.0 m









Zn 73.5 82.19 8.69 0.22% Zn over 8.7 m









Zn 87.1 88.6 1.5 0.80% Zn over 1.5 m









Zn 94 95.45 1.45 0.33% Zn over 1.45 m



















BL-26-04a







Au 111.8 116.7 4.9 0.08 g/t Au over 4.9 m









Au 127 127.46 0.46 0.23 g/t Au over 0.46 m









Au 159.75 160.25 0.5 0.11 g/t Au over 0.5 m









Cu 177.75 178.77 1.02 0.13% Cu over 1.0 m









Zn 177.75 179.75 2 0.34% Zn over 2.0 m Note: True widths of anomalous gold and base metal zones are unknown.

Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold Ventures, stated: "The initial drill program has confirmed the importance of volcanic contact zones in hosting wide intervals of base and precious metal mineralization. These contact zones need to be traced out across the property and thoroughly explored. The intrusive unit with low gold anomalies intersected in hole BL-26-04a is intriguing and indicates another exploration target on the Burchell property."

Additional drilling has been completed in the northwest corner of the Burchell Property, where the Moss Trend is interpreted to pass through and where the Company obtained anomalous gold, molybdenum and copper anomalies in soil samples last year (see Bold news release dated July 21, 2025 ). 6 holes totaling more than 800 meters were drilled in this area and are now being logged and sampled, with results from 2 of 6 holes pending at the laboratory. Results are also pending for 2 of 7 holes drilled at Bold's Wilcorp property earlier this winter, with the other holes currently being logged and sampled.

QAQC Protocols

Core samples were cut by diamond saw under supervision of the QP, placed in sealed bags, and driven to Activation Laboratories (Actabs) in Thunder Bay, which is an ISO / IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Blank and standard certified reference material were inserted into the sample sequence at a rate of 4% each, with an additional 4% of samples designated for duplicate analysis of the sample reject. All samples were analyzed using ActLabs method 1A2-50, a 50g fire assay with atomic absorption finish, and 1F2, a total digestion with ICP-OES finish for trace elements.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects are an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities are comprised of: Copper ( Cu ), Nickel ( Ni ), Lead ( Pb ), Zinc ( Zn ), Gold ( Au ), Silver ( Ag ), Platinum ( Pt ), Palladium ( Pd ) and Chromium ( Cr ). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects, please visit boldventuresinc or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at ....

"Bruce A MacLachlan"

Bruce MacLachlan

President and COODirect line: (705) 266-0847 Email: ... "David B Graham"

David Graham

CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION

IN THE UNITED STATES







To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Bold Ventures Inc.