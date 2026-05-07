Starstream Entertainment Inc. Completes Name Change To Citywalk E-Bike Inc: A Company Focused On Electric & Hydrogen E-Bike Rental & Manufacturing In China: Begins Trading Under New Symbol OTCID: CWLK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Starstream Entertainment Inc. today announced that it has officially completed its corporate name change to CityWalk e-Bike Inc. and will begin trading under its new ticker symbol OTCID:CWLK. The transition reflects the Company's strategic repositioning toward next-generation mobility solutions, with a primary focus on electric and hydrogen-powered bike technologies.

CityWalk e-Bike Inc. is actively advancing initiatives to transition its platform toward hydrogen-powered bike systems in China, targeting large-scale urban deployment opportunities and infrastructure partnerships. Management believes hydrogen-based mobility solutions may offer extended range, rapid refueling, and improved operational efficiency compared to traditional battery-powered alternatives, particularly in dense metropolitan environments.

Ding Zhao, Chief Executive Officer of CityWalk e-Bike Inc., stated:

“We are pleased to see CityWalk e-Bike a public company and are focused on getting to work on audit and start Nasdaq uplisting processes.”

The Company has initiated steps to complete a full financial audit and intends to pursue an uplisting to the Nasdaq Stock Market, subject to meeting all applicable listing standards, including financial thresholds, corporate governance requirements, and regulatory approvals.

CityWalk e-Bike Inc. plans to expand its footprint across key international markets, with a strategic emphasis on China as a primary launch region for its hydrogen mobility platform. The Company is evaluating partnerships, supply chain integration, and localized production capabilities to support this transition.

About CityWalk e-Bike Inc.

CityWalk e-Bike Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on advanced mobility solutions, including electric and hydrogen-powered bicycles. The Company is committed to developing scalable, environmentally conscious transportation technologies designed for modern urban infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, including its audit process, Nasdaq uplisting efforts, hydrogen bike transition, expansion into China, and overall growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include, but are not limited to, market conditions, regulatory approvals in the United States and China, the Company's ability to complete audits, meet listing requirements, secure financing, establish partnerships, develop hydrogen infrastructure, and execute its business plan. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

CONTACT: Contact: Ding Zhao...