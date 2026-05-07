Meerut Horror: Father Allegedly Kept Daughter's Dead Body Inside House For Nearly Four Months, Arrested

Meerut Crime News: A case from Meerut's Teli Mohalla in the Sadar Bazar area has left everyone in shock. A 72-year-old man, Udaybhanu Biswas, is accused of hiding his 35-year-old daughter Priyanka Biswas's dead body inside their house for about four months. According to the initial investigation, Priyanka died on December 1, 2025, due to an illness. But what happened next has made this case both mysterious and serious.

Strange behaviour continued even after death

Police said that the father didn't perform her last rites even after his daughter's death. Instead, he kept the body in a locked room in the house. After some time, neighbors started noticing a strong, foul smell coming from the house, but they didn't realize how serious the situation was until much later. It's being said that the accused used perfumes and other things to hide the smell.

The secret was out after four months

The whole thing came to light in April 2026 when local residents complained to the police about the constant bad smell. When the police reached the spot, they found a body in one of the rooms, which had decomposed so much it had almost turned into a skeleton. The sight was shocking even for the investigating officers. The body was recovered on April 10 and sent for a post-mortem.

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Questions raised over mental state

According to police sources, the accused Udaybhanu Biswas is originally from West Bengal and is a retired administrative officer from the education department. Given how sensitive the case is, he has also been sent for a mental health evaluation. Officials say the investigation is also focused on whether this case is linked to mental imbalance or if there's some other reason behind it.

Police investigation and further action

The Meerut police formally arrested the accused on Wednesday. Officials say they are investigating every angle of the case, including the real cause of death, the reason for hiding the body, and the family's situation. For now, the entire neighborhood is in shock and talking about this incident. This case isn't just a crime; it also points to a mental and social question that can only be answered after the investigation is complete.

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