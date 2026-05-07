Adrien Brody, Rachel Zegler To Star In Karim Aïnouz's Upcoming Film

MENAFN - IANS) Los Angeles, May 7 (IANS) The Oscar-winning actor Adrien Brody and the Golden Globe-winning actress Rachel Zegler are teaming up for their upcoming film 'Last Dance'.

The film, helmed by Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz is a father-daughter story, reports 'Deadline'.

Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-winning actor Ben Platt will co-star and write original music for the film, and fresh off her Olivier-winning performance in 'Evita', Rachel Zegler will sing original music. Emily Ziff Griffin wrote the screenplay based on her 2021 autobiographical New Yorker article 'The Last Dance with My Dad'.

As per 'Deadline', the project is the first known movie role accepted by Adrien Brody since he won his second Best Actor Oscar for 'The Brutalist'.

In 'Last Dance',“celebrated Broadway composer Elliot (played by Adrien Brody) invites his daughter Emma (played by Rachel Zegler) on a gay cruise through the Caribbean in 1991, a dazzling, liberating world of music, celebration and chosen family where Emma, the only straight woman on board, experiences an unexpected first love with a young crew member. But beneath the joy and abandon, the AIDS crisis casts an ever-deepening shadow.

As Elliot retreats from the devastating reality of his illness, father and daughter are forced to confront the unspoken truths between them. In the fleeting time they have left together, can they rediscover each other before the music finally fades?”

Karim Ainouz said,“I am thrilled to bring to the screen such a unique and moving portrait of a time where hope and celebration allowed our queer community to overcome one of the worst crises of last century. When many were dying of AIDS, there was a sense of solidarity and fury that made us stronger. 'Last Dance' is a universal and urgent tale where joy is taken up as resilience, where the dance floor becomes a pièce de résistance”.

“It is an honor to collaborate with such exquisite talent in order to bring this movie to life in a time where, more than ever, we need fables of hope”, he added.