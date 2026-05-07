AJ Al Asmawi Group To Expand Advanced Manufacturing Footprint At Dubai Industrial City

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) . Expansion to add more than 330,000 sq. of new industrial space, bringing the total footprint at Dubai Industrial City to approximately 4.7 million sq

. New facility to support the launch one of the UAE's first oil rigs manufacturing and refurbishment operations

Abu Dhabi, UAE, May 2026: AJ Al Asmawi Group, one of the UAE's largest independent family-owned conglomerates, has signed a musataha agreement with Dubai Industrial City part of TECOM Group PJSC, to expand its operations within the district and introduce one of the UAE's first oil rigs manufacturing and refurbishment facilities.

Following the agreement signed during the fifth edition of the Make it in the Emirates 2026 event, AJ Al Asmawi Group has announced the expansion of its operations at Dubai Industrial City with a significant new investment to scale its advanced manufacturing capabilities in the region's premier manufacturing and logistics hub. AJ Al Asmawi Group is investing a further AED 45 million in a new facility, bringing its total investment at Dubai Industrial City to approximately AED 500 million.

Spanning more than 330,000 sq. of new development, the expansion will bring AJ Al Asmawi Group's total footprint at Dubai Industrial City to approximately 4.7 million sq., reinforcing its position as a major industrial player in the region. Construction of the new facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2027.

Currently employing approximately 1,400 people within Dubai Industrial City, AJ Al Asmawi Group expects to create around 200 additional jobs as part of the expansion, further contributing to the UAE's industrial workforce.

“Dubai Industrial City is designed to support manufacturers at every stage of their growth journey, and we are proud to see AJ Al Asmawi Group continue to expand within our ecosystem,” said Saud Abu Alshawareb, Executive Vice President – Industrial at TECOM Group, on behalf of Dubai Industrial City.“Our integrated infrastructure, strategic location, and sector-focused environment enable our customers to scale efficiently, strengthen their capabilities, and unlock new opportunities in line with Operation 300bn, Make it in the Emirates, and the Dubai Economic Agenda 'D33'. This expansion reflects the confidence our partners place in Dubai Industrial City as a platform where businesses can establish, evolve, and grow over the long term.”

The expansion will enable AJ Al Asmawi Group to introduce advanced capabilities for oil rigs manufacturing and refurbishment facility in the UAE, delivering drilling structures, rig packages, and lifecycle services fully manufactured within the country. The move will address market needs, shorten lead times, and support national industrial priorities under initiatives such as 'Make it in the Emirates'.

Abduljalil Mahdi Mohd Al Asmawi, Chairman of AJ Al Asmawi Group, said:“Today, we continue the journey laid down by our founder and father, Mehdi Mohammed Al Asmawi. In carrying forward his vision, we remain firmly committed, since the establishment of our Group in the UAE, to launching businesses that are highly adaptable and capable of meeting the evolving needs of future sectors, and contributing to the country's economic growth.

“The expansion project in Dubai Industrial City marks another significant milestone in our continuous efforts to strengthen our industrial capabilities and support the UAE's ambitious vision of localising the manufacturing of key industrial equipment.”

The new facility will incorporate advanced and smart manufacturing technologies, supported by ongoing R&D efforts to enhance production efficiency while optimising workforce requirements. It is designed in line with international sustainability standards, including ISO 14001 for Environmental Management and ISO 41001 for Facility Management, alongside green building principles.

AJ Al Asmawi Group operates across a diverse range of sectors, including trading, oil and gas, metal fabrication and coating, polystyrene, transportation, food and beverage, logistics, road construction, and real estate development.

Established in 2004, Dubai Industrial City is strategically positioned to spearhead the future of the regional manufacturing and logistics sectors with an intelligently designed masterplan dedicated to base metals, machinery, minerals, food and beverage, transport, and chemicals. The district is the address of more than 1,100 customers and 350 operational factories. Its location in proximity to Jebel Ali Port and Al Maktoum International Airport, and as the home of an Etihad Rail freight terminal, the district is a vital link in the global supply chain, connecting businesses to regional and international markets.

Dubai Industrial City is part of TECOM Group's portfolio of business districts that include Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, Dubai Studio City, Dubai Production City, Dubai Knowledge Park, Dubai International Academic City, Dubai Design District (d3), and Dubai Science Park.