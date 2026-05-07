Federal Tax Authority Receives Two International Accreditations For Contact Centre And Customer Complaints Management Systems

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) The Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has obtained two international accreditations in accordance with ISO standards. The Authority has received ISO 18295-01 certification for contact centre management and ISO 10002:2018 certification for customer complaints management, in an achievement that reflects its commitment to institutional excellence and its dedication to applying global best practices across all areas of its work.

His Excellency Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Director General of the FTA, received the accreditation certificates at the Authority's headquarters in Dubai from representatives of Global Business Bureau, the specialised inspection, testing, and certification body and regional partner of Global TUV, in the presence of Mr. Jasim AlZarooni, Director of the Strategy and Future Department, along with a number of the Authority's officials.

His Excellency affirmed that obtaining the two international accreditations reflects the Authority's commitment to the continuous development of its customer services system and to the application of international best practices in contact centre management through the provision of proactive services and the ongoing enhancement of customer service representatives' skills. He added that this also strengthens efforts to accelerate the handling of customer complaints with professionalism, efficiency, and transparency, thereby enhancing service quality and maintaining high levels of customer happiness.

The Director General added that these achievements come as part of the Authority's efforts to enhance the efficiency of operational processes and develop the skills of its human capital, thereby ensuring the delivery of integrated and effective services that meet customers' expectations and align with best practices.

The FTA explained that obtaining the international certificates came after successfully passing a comprehensive assessment of the systems and procedures associated with the two standards, in addition to review and audit processes conducted by the certifying body, which included evaluating policies and procedures and the extent of compliance with the approved requirements of the two standards.

Jasim Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of the FTA's Support Services Sector, said that the attainment of the accreditations marks an important milestone in the journey towards development and institutional excellence.

He noted that this achievement reflects the FTA's commitment to providing an advanced customer experience in line with the highest international standards and best practices, enhancing its reputation and reaffirming its position as a leading tax authority globally.

The FTA also recently obtained two other ISO certifications: ISO 10004:2018 for Customer Satisfaction Monitoring and Measurement, and BS 95009:2019 for Public Sector Procurement. These achievements further underscore the Authority's commitment to strengthening its systems and continuously enhancing service quality.

About Federal Tax Authority:

The Federal Tax Authority was established by Federal Decree-Law No. 13 of 2016 to help diversify the national economy and increase non-oil revenues in the UAE through the management and collection of federal taxes based on international best practices and standards, as well as to provide all means of support to enable taxpayers to comply with the tax laws and procedures. Since its inception in 2017, the FTA has been committed to cooperate with the competent authorities to establish a comprehensive and balanced system to make the UAE one of the first countries in the world to implement a fully electronic tax system that encourages voluntary compliance, with simple procedures based on the highest standards of transparency and accuracy – beginning from registration, to the submission of tax returns, to the payment of due taxes through the Authority's website: