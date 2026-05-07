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Japan's Nikkei Hits Record Intraday High
(MENAFN) Japan's flagship equity benchmark vaulted to a historic intraday peak Thursday morning, extending gains following a multi-day market closure that had kept investors on the sidelines for three consecutive sessions.
Within the opening 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average soared 2,261.87 points — or 3.80 percent — from Friday's close, touching 61,774.99. The broader Topix index advanced 68.13 points, or 1.83 percent, to 3,796.86, reflecting broad-based buying momentum across multiple sectors.
Analysts noted that pent-up demand from the prolonged holiday break, combined with overnight gains on Wall Street and easing geopolitical tensions, fueled the explosive open. Japanese markets had been shuttered Monday through Wednesday in observance of public holidays.
Within the opening 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average soared 2,261.87 points — or 3.80 percent — from Friday's close, touching 61,774.99. The broader Topix index advanced 68.13 points, or 1.83 percent, to 3,796.86, reflecting broad-based buying momentum across multiple sectors.
Analysts noted that pent-up demand from the prolonged holiday break, combined with overnight gains on Wall Street and easing geopolitical tensions, fueled the explosive open. Japanese markets had been shuttered Monday through Wednesday in observance of public holidays.
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