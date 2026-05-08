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Thalapathy Vijay's CM Dream: Did Number 108 Rewrite His Political Fate Forever Now?
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) So, TVK chief Vijay won 108 seats but still couldn't form the government because he didn't get a majority. We're diving into the numerology and astrology to see which numbers and planets supposedly stopped him from becoming the Chief Minister.In a hypothetical 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly election, Vijay's Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) won 108 seats. But they need 118 for a majority. Even four days after the results, Vijay has not been able to form a government. While 5 Congress MLAs have offered support, everyone is waiting to see if VCK, the Marxist, and Indian Communist parties will back him.Numerology experts say there's a strong 'number' reason why Vijay can't take the CM's chair yet. His 108 seats add up to 9 (1+0+8=9). Number 9 belongs to Mars, the 'commander' or 'Thalapathy' of the planets. Experts say this Mars energy helped him win 108 seats, showing his power as a 'commander' in the political battle. But the majority mark of 118 seats adds up to 1 (1+1+8=10, then 1+0=1), which is the 'royal' number of the Sun.Numerology experts claim that while number 9 brought Vijay fame, he is still 10 seats short of reaching the power of number 1. Because the Sun's full influence is missing, he can't sit on the 'throne' despite the votes. Also, Vijay's birth date is the 22nd, which adds up to 4 (2+2=4). This number is ruled by Rahu. In astrology, Rahu is known to bring sudden twists and unexpected hurdles in politics.Astrology experts suggest that these 108 seats have given Vijay a strong foundation. However, Rahu's influence indicates he might have to wait a while for the full Chief Minister post. Beyond astrology, the real question is whether he will get the 118 seats needed for a majority. We have to wait and see if VCK and the Left parties will support him. Disclaimer: The information in this article is based on numerological beliefs and astrology. It is for analytical purposes only and not to determine anyone's political success. In politics, only the people's vote decides victory or defeat.
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