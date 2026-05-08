CPI Extends Unconditional Support To Vijay's TVK For Government Formation In TN

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 8 (IANS) In a significant political development amid the continuing uncertainty over government formation in Tamil Nadu, the Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday formally extended unconditional support to actor-politician C. Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The support was conveyed through a letter submitted to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar by CPI Legislature Party leader in the Assembly, T. Ramachandran.

The letter stated that the decision was taken under the instructions of the CPI state leadership and in keeping with the mandate delivered by the people in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

The CPI Legislature Party, which comprises two members, was extending its "unconditional support" to the TVK and its President and Legislature Party leader, C. Joseph Vijay, for the formation of the next government in the state, it said, adding that the decision was aimed at ensuring the formation of a“stable, democratic and people-oriented government” in Tamil Nadu.

The party also urged the Governor to take the support on record and proceed with the constitutional process relating to government formation.

The development assumes political significance as Tamil Nadu continues to witness intense negotiations and shifting alliances following the fractured mandate delivered in the April 23 Assembly elections.

The results, declared on May 4, threw up a hung Assembly with the TVK emerging as the single largest party after securing 108 seats in the 234-member House. The Congress had earlier extended support to Vijay's party, taking the combine's strength to 112 seats.

With the backing of the CPI, which was also a member of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, Vijay's camp has moved a step closer to the majority mark of 118 required to form the government.

Political observers believe the latest move could increase pressure on other smaller parties and independents to clarify their positions in the rapidly evolving political landscape. Meanwhile, the Governor is expected to continue consultations with political parties before taking a final call on inviting any formation to form the government in the state.