Kolkata Weather Update: Storm Forecast Issued Ahead Of BJP's Oath Taking Ceremony? Check Here

Kolkata Weather Update: The BJP has its oath-taking ceremony at the Brigade Parade Ground on Saturday. But the weather office has just issued a 72-hour storm warning. Here's what the weather will look like on Saturday

The rain spells are refusing to take a break. After a brief rise in mid-April, the temperature dropped by the month's end, and this cool spell has continued into early May.The Alipore weather office has predicted thunderstorms for the next 72 hours across South Bengal's districts. They also forecast that North Bengal will get its share of unseasonal rain.According to the Alipore weather office's forecast, almost all districts in South Bengal will see storms until Sunday. They have issued alerts for heavy storms in Kolkata, Hooghly, West Medinipur, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, and West Bardhaman.The weather office says that while it won't rain everywhere, scattered thunderstorms will hit many districts. The wind speed during these storms will be around 40-60 km/h. The rain and storms will likely reduce from next week, causing temperatures to rise again.A storm warning has been issued for April 9 in West Medinipur, Jhargram, Purulia, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Bankura. On Sunday, Kolkata and the districts in the Gangetic plains might see light to moderate rain.Today, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 20.2 degrees Celsius, which is 6.6 degrees below the normal for this time of year. The day's maximum temperature is expected to be around 33 degrees. A storm is forecast for Kolkata until Sunday.The BJP's oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for Saturday at the Brigade Parade Ground. But a storm is predicted for Kolkata tomorrow, Saturday. However, there's little chance of rain in the morning, and the weather is expected to be pleasant. The maximum temperature could be around 33 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 24 degrees.The districts of North Bengal might get rain today and tomorrow. There's a possibility of thunderstorms. Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri could see heavier storms, with gusty winds blowing at 40-50 km/h.The weather department explained that two low-pressure troughs are currently active, stretching from Chhattisgarh to Manipur. Because of this, a lot of moisture is being pulled in from the sea, causing rain across the entire state. The weather office predicts things will improve from next week.The weather office forecasts that the weather will start improving from the beginning of next week. The intensity of the storms will decrease. But, at the same time, the temperature will start rising. The Met department had earlier warned that it could get very hot.